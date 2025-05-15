Hidden signs your dog needs immediate medical attention 

If you own a dog, their behaviour might be their way of telling you something important!
Noticing unusual behaviour in your dog, like constant itching, could mean your dog has a health issue that needs attention.
Constant itching is not normal as experts suggest that there are many reasons why your dog might be itching.
Here are some of the major issues to look out for:
Allergies
One of the major problem could be that your dog has some kind of allergy such as food allergies, environmental allergies or flea allergies.
Environmental factors
In hot weather, we often bathe our dogs to give them relief but instead of helping, it can actually cause problems as frequent bathing can make a dog’s skin dry, which then causes itching.
To avoid this, it's important not to bathe your dog too often and to use moisturizing shampoos.
Skin conditions
Another major problem could be a skin condition. If you notice redness, sores or hair loss on your dog, it might be caused by major skin issue called dermatitis.
In such a situation, it's important to take your dog to the vet immediately.
Diet
Dogs need all the important nutrients to stay healthy as a bad diet can affect your dog's skin heath.
Some foods can cause allergies, and others may not provide enough nutrients, which can weaken the skin and lead to itching and other problems.