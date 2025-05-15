World

NASA reveals surprising differences between Moon’s near and far sides

The way the Moon moves and flexed helped scientists learn about its deep internal structure

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 15, 2025
NASA reveals surprising differences between Moon’s near and far sides
NASA reveals surprising differences between Moon’s near and far sides   

A new NASA study explains the two very different sides of the moon.

The study sheds light on the contrasting characteristics of the moon's near side, the side facing Earth and far side, the side facing away from Earth.

The side of the Moon that faces Earth looks dark because it’s covered with old lava that once flowed on the surface and then hardened over time, while the far side is rough and full of rocks.

Ryan Park, who led the team from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory said in a statement, "We found that the moon's near side is flexing more than the far side, meaning there's something fundamentally different about the internal structure of the moon's near side compared to its far side."

He elaborated, "When we first analysed the data, we were so surprised by the result we didn't believe it. So we ran the calculations many times to verify the findings. In all, this is a decade of work."

New insights into the Moon's structure:

Scientists used data from the GRAIL mission, which sent two spacecraft to orbit the Moon for a year.

They examined how the Moon's gravity changes slightly due to Earth's pull as the Moon orbits, causing the Moon to flex.

The way the Moon moves and flexed helped scientists learn about its deep internal structure.

They found that the side facing Earth is warmer inside than the far side.

This discovery not only improves our knowledge of the Moon but could also help us understand other planets.

Royal Family recaps joyful moments from King Charles, Camilla’s Bradford visit

Royal Family recaps joyful moments from King Charles, Camilla’s Bradford visit
Hidden signs your dog needs immediate medical attention

Hidden signs your dog needs immediate medical attention

Google launches advanced AI and accessibility tools to android and chrome

Google launches advanced AI and accessibility tools to android and chrome
Jasmine Paolini makes history as first Italian woman in decade to reach Italian Open final

Jasmine Paolini makes history as first Italian woman in decade to reach Italian Open final
Arson Attack on Keir Starmer properties: Suspect charged with multiple counts
Arson Attack on Keir Starmer properties: Suspect charged with multiple counts
Hidden signs your dog needs immediate medical attention
Hidden signs your dog needs immediate medical attention
Most dangerous places to live in UK exposed by latest crime data
Most dangerous places to live in UK exposed by latest crime data
'King' again tops list of baby names rejected in New Zealand
'King' again tops list of baby names rejected in New Zealand
Ben & Jerry's co-founder Ben Cohen arrested for disrupting Senate hearing
Ben & Jerry's co-founder Ben Cohen arrested for disrupting Senate hearing
TikTok beauty influencer Valeria Marquez shot dead during live stream
TikTok beauty influencer Valeria Marquez shot dead during live stream
MrBeast faces backlash for disrespecting Mexico's ancient sites
MrBeast faces backlash for disrespecting Mexico's ancient sites
Ukraine-Russia peace talks collapse after Trump, Putin snub Turkey meeting
Ukraine-Russia peace talks collapse after Trump, Putin snub Turkey meeting
US man survives 400ft fall in North Cascades as 3 others die
US man survives 400ft fall in North Cascades as 3 others die
Australia drops James Cook statue after repeated vandalism
Australia drops James Cook statue after repeated vandalism
Peter Sullivan burst into tears after 38-year murder conviction overturned
Peter Sullivan burst into tears after 38-year murder conviction overturned
Long working hours can change brain structure, study
Long working hours can change brain structure, study