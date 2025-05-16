Taurine, a frequently used ingredient of energy drinks linked to Leukaemia, study

Health

  • May 16, 2025
A recent study suggested that Taurine, a commonly used ingredient in energy drinks, has been associated with the advancement of Leukaemia.

Taurine is an amino acid that is available inside proteins such as meat and fish. It’s a common ingredient in energy drinks such as Red Bull.

According to research published in Nature, taurine may promote the growth of Leukemia cells — and “identifies taurine as a key regulator of myeloid malignancies,” which, like Leukemia, are cancers that start in the blood.

The research suggested that cancer cells in mice are accelerated by Taurine and stated:

“Taurine supplements could significantly accelerate disease progression in immunocompetent mice (around threefold higher likelihood of death, indicating that taurine can promote Leukaemic progression.”

Taurine, an effective supplement in chemotherapy

Previously, taurine has been considered an effective supplement in chemotherapy.

According to a study in Journal of Cancer Research and Therapeutic, “Taurine supplementation could be a protection against chemotherapy-induced toxicities probably by its antioxidant capacity.”

This has prompted the researchers to integrate a caveat about energy drinks.

Researchers suggested carefully considering the advantages of supplemental taurine in patients suffering from Leukemia.

They further said that Taurine is a commonly used ingredient in energy drinks, and is typically offered as a supplement to obviate the adverse effects of chemotherapy.

