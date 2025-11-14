Music keeps your brain protected at old age, study

A recent study revealed listening to music doesn’t only boost your mood, but it also assists in protecting your brain.
Researchers discovered that elderly individuals who regularly listen to music are at a significantly reduced risk of developing dementia.
For the study, scientists followed over 10,000 adults aged 70 and above for nearly 10 years to examine lifestyle factors associated with healthy aging.
Nearly 7,000 participants reported listening to music most days. These frequent listeners showed better performance on memory and cognitive tests with a 39% reduced risk of developing neurodegenerative disease, dementia, in contrast to those who didn’t listen regularly.
Music stimulates several areas of the brain, including those involved in movement, imagination, emotion, sensation.
Activating these regions together may assist maintaining brain activity.
Playing music brings a range of amazing benefits, minimising dementia risk by roughly 35%.
Neuroscientist Daniel Levitin said music builds resilience in the brain by creating new neural pathways, making it “neuroprotective.” Elizabeth Margulis, director of Princeton University’s Music Cognition Lab, added that engaging multiple brain areas in meaningful ways is key.
In short, whether playing or listening, music may protect brain health, prevent memory loss, and significantly contribute to maintaining brain health.