James Comey’s '8647' post sparks assassination threat allegations against Trump

Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Trump strongly criticized Coney for his Instagram post

  • May 16, 2025
James Comey, the former FBI director and a known critic of Donald Trump posted a photo on Instagram that led to accusations from critics, particularly from Trump's supporter.

Trumps's supporters believed that the social media post made by Comey was a hidden threat of assassination against United States President Trump.

However, Comey denied all the accusations in a statement in which he clarified that the photo he shared was not meant as a call for violence, adding that “I oppose violence of any kind," as per Al-Jazeera.

Despite this clarification, the backlash continued from Republicans and the members of Congress.

In response to the growing criticism, Comey later deleted the post as well.

Donald Trump Jr. the son of President Trump strongly criticized Coney for his Instagram post.

He wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that Coney “casually called for my dad to be murdered”, adding that the post was “demented”.

What did Comey Post?

The controversy began when Comey posted a photo on Instagram showing seashells arranged in a way that formed the number "8647."

Comey added a caption that read, "Cool shell formation on my beach walk."

At first glance, it looked like a casual post, however, as the post went viral, many people including government officials and Trump supporters began interpreting the number as coded message.

What does 8647 mean?

In American slang, the number "86" means to get rid something or someone.

While, the number "47" is being linked to Trump, who is the 47th president of the US.

When these numbers are combined, some people believe the message is secretly suggesting that Trump should be removed or assassinated.

The situation is now under scrutiny by US security officials due to the possibility of threat.

