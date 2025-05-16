Threads enables creators to add multiple links to their profiles

Sci-Tech

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 16, 2025
The Meta-owned Threads has launched the latest feature, enabling creators to add up to five links to their profiles.

This significant update allows Threads users to share links to their blogs, newsletters, websites, or other social profiles, simplifying it for their audience to browse and engage with their content.

Threads offers insights of your profile visits

Moreover, it includes link analytics, offering creators insights into how many individuals visit the links in their profile and posts.

This will allow creators to comprehend what content best suits their audience and ways to better engage with them.

Threads has over 350 million monthly active users. This latest development centres Threads as an alternative to third-party "link-in-bio" solutions, including Linktree and Beacons, enabling creators to create a landing page with several links.

Previously, the company only allowed single links in the bio section, necessitating these third-party services.

However, with this significant update, Threads is simplifying it for creators to manage several links directly on their profile.

Moreover, Threads has released a weekly recap feature for Insights, delivering creators a weekly snapshot of their performance.

This latest feature will include comparisons of posts shared, total views, new follower counts, and replies on their posts.

