YouTube TV viewers to lose Disney, ESPN channels amid contract dispute 

Disney content, including channels like ABC, FX, National Geographic and ESPN, was removed from Google's YouTube TV after the two companies failed to reach an agreement ahead of contract expiration.
On Thursday, October 30, YouTube shared a statement noting, "Last week Disney used the threat of a blackout on YouTube TV as a negotiating tactic to force deal terms that would raise prices on our customers."
"They're now following through on that threat, suspending their content on YouTube TV. This decision directly harms our subscribers while benefiting their own live TV products, including Hulu + Live TV and Fubo," the blog post noted.
As the two companies failed to renew a contract before it expired on October 30 at 11:59 p.m., over 20 channels, including ABC and ESPN, and Disney content recordings will be removed from YouTube TV.
Notably, YouTube TV pays broadcasters to stream their channels. The news came after another dispute YouTube TV had with NBCUniversal last month, which the companies resolved after a temporary extension to avoid a content blackout.