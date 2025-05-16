Taylor Swift faces fresh blow as Donald Trump revives old feud

US President Donald Trump made another jab at superstar Taylor Swift on Friday, May 16.
Trump, who has been on a four-day important diplomatic trip in the Middle East took to his social media account, Truth Social, and wrote, “Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’”
However, Trump did not explain nor give any reason for this statement in his post.
Trump's remarks show he is still bothered by Swift as she publicly endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.
What really happened?
In September 2024, the Lover singer publicly announced on Instagram that she planned to vote for Harris for US President, stating, “I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”
Shortly after this, Trump responded angrily by posting, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!"
Not only this, Swift accused Trump of using a fake AI generated image that falsely made it look like she was supporting him.
In response, Trump said in a Fox Business interview that he wasn't worried and claimed that those images were created by other people, not him.
In another interview, Trump stated, “I was not a Taylor Swift fan," adding that “she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace."