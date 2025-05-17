New Orleans jail break: Ten inmates flee through toilet hole, leave mocking notes

Ten man escaped from a New Orlean jail on Friday, May 16 in a daring way.
They escaped by making a hole behind a toilet and climbing over a wall while the only guard responsible for their cell area was away getting food.
After the escape, one of the men, who had escaped twice before, was caught following a short chase on foot through the French Quarter.
Later the same day, two more escapees were also captured near Chef Menteur Highway.
However, seven of the prisoners, including those accused of murder are still missing, as per Associated Press.
The group of escaped men includes people aged from 19 up to 42 years with the majority in their twenties.
The local sheriff has suggested that some people working inside the department may have helped them escape.
Escapees flee jail while leaving mocking notes behind:
The sheriff's office shared images showing how the prisoners managed to escape.
These photos also revealed mocking messages that the escapees had apparently written that read, "To Easy LoL," with an arrow pointing to the hole.
While, surveillance video, shown during a press conference, captured the escapees running out of the jail in orange and white clothes.
Orleans justice centre struggles with security despite modern facilities:
Although the city replaced the old, unsafe Orleans Parish Prison with a new facility called the Orleans Justice Center in 2015, problems like security issues and violence didn’t stop.
The old prison had many escapes and deaths of prisoners before it was closed.