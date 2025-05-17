Kentucky, Missouri tornadoes declared ‘mass casualty event’ after 21 die

US states were hit with the deadly tornadoes that have left over a dozen people dead.
According to Sky News, at least 21 people died after strong tornadoes swept through parts of US states Kentucky and Missouri on Friday and Saturday, May 17, 2025.
Kentucky governor Andy Beshear confirmed the death of 14 people, and seven others died in Missouri, while tens of thousands of people were left without power after tornadoes tore through Wisconsin.
Beshear, in a post on X, wrote, “Sadly, this number is expected to grow as we receive more information, as Laurel County Sheriff John Root reported "numerous severe injuries."
As per officials, the tornado touched down late Friday night, and the search for the survivors continued.
Kentucky officials declared the situation as a "mass casualty event" after the weather system tore across Laurel County late on May 16.
Missouri grieving over deaths
Missouri’s St. Louis County officials said that over 5,000 homes may have been damaged due to severe weather.
St Louis mayor Cara Spencer expressed, "Our city is grieving tonight. The loss of life and the destruction are truly, truly horrendous."
Dozens of people are believed to have been injured, but the exact number is not confirmed yet.
Other states at risk
The National Weather Service has warned that further devastation is expected to hit Texas, Kansas, and Oklahoma on Saturday.
As per the official website, “Severe thunderstorms producing large to very large hail, damaging gusts, and a couple of tornadoes are expected across the southern Plains.”
Tornadoes in the Midwest could also hit Illinois and could also stretch to New Jersey and the Atlantic coast.