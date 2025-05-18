World

World's favourite fruit at risk: Banana could disappear by 2080

Climate change could wipe out 60% of banana crops by 2080, study revealed

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 18, 2025
Climate change could wipe out 60% of banana crops by 2080, study revealed
Climate change could wipe out 60% of banana crops by 2080, study revealed 

Banana, the world’s most consumed fruit, is facing an existential threat from the climate crisis, a new report has warned.

According to Imdependent, extreme weather, drought, flooding, and climate-linked fungal diseases are devastating banana crops, especially in Latin America and the Caribbean, which account for 80 per cent of global banana exports.

In the absence of urgent action, 60 per cent of the region’s most suitable banana-growing areas could become uncultivable by 2080, according to the report by the charity Christian Aid.

Aurelia Pop Xo, a banana farmer in Guatemala, told the charity, “Climate change has been killing our crops. My plantation has been dying. There is no income because we cannot sell anything. In the past there was a prediction that this would happen in the future, but it has come earlier.”

Banana is the fourth most important food crop globally after wheat, rice and maize. Over 400 million people rely on it for up to 27 per cent of their daily calories.

But the fruit is becoming increasingly vulnerable. Most exported bananas come from a single cloned variety, the Cavendish, making them especially susceptible to disease.

King Felipe, Letizia send wishes to Pope Leo XIV for ‘venturous’ pontificate

King Felipe, Letizia send wishes to Pope Leo XIV for ‘venturous’ pontificate
Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson talk about parenthood at Cannes

Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson talk about parenthood at Cannes

Princess Charlene stuns in all-white bridal dress for Pope Leo's inauguration

Princess Charlene stuns in all-white bridal dress for Pope Leo's inauguration
Elon Musk's Grok chatbot gets update following major glitch

Elon Musk's Grok chatbot gets update following major glitch
Bill Gates declares these 3 careers safe from AI takeover
Bill Gates declares these 3 careers safe from AI takeover
Pope Leo XIV formally takes helm of Catholic Church in inauguration Mass
Pope Leo XIV formally takes helm of Catholic Church in inauguration Mass
Palm Springs explosion declared as 'intentional act of terrorism' by FBI
Palm Springs explosion declared as 'intentional act of terrorism' by FBI
Monitor lizard feasts on abandoned newborn in shocking Thailand incident
Monitor lizard feasts on abandoned newborn in shocking Thailand incident
Mexican Navy ship collides with New York City's Brooklyn Bridge, 20 injured
Mexican Navy ship collides with New York City's Brooklyn Bridge, 20 injured
Verstappen opens up on Emilia-Romagna qualifying disappointment
Verstappen opens up on Emilia-Romagna qualifying disappointment
World's best airport to get bigger and better with new terminal
World's best airport to get bigger and better with new terminal
Why ginger cats are mostly male? Scientists reveal genetic reason
Why ginger cats are mostly male? Scientists reveal genetic reason
Kentucky, Missouri tornadoes declared ‘mass casualty event’ after 21 die
Kentucky, Missouri tornadoes declared ‘mass casualty event’ after 21 die
Elon Musk AI company breaks silence on Grok's 'white genocide' claims
Elon Musk AI company breaks silence on Grok's 'white genocide' claims
James Comey’s viral ‘8647’ post: Trump breaks silence amid growing pressure
James Comey’s viral ‘8647’ post: Trump breaks silence amid growing pressure
Ivanka Trump shares heartfelt note to Eagles' player after his viral compliments
Ivanka Trump shares heartfelt note to Eagles' player after his viral compliments