Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanks Pope Leo as Vatican backs Ukraine-Russia negotiations

Pope Leo XIV became the spiritual leader of Catholics worldwide on May 8, 2025

  • May 18, 2025
Pope Leo XIV met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following his inauguration Mass on Sunday, May 18.

After the meeting, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the new pope on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “We thank the Vatican for its willingness to serve as a platform for direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. We are ready for dialogue in any format for the sake of tangible results."

He further wrote, "We appreciate the support for Ukraine and the clear voice in defense of a just and lasting peace."

Leo, formerly Cardinal Robert Prevost, officially became the leader of the Catholic Church during a large outdoor Mass at St Peter’s Square on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

The identity of the 69-year-old pontiff was revealed shortly after white smoke arose from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel on the second and last day of conclave.

Pope Leo calls out hatred, violence in inaugural Mass:

The Pope took his first ride in the popemobile through St Peter’s Square, waving to cheering crowds shouting “Long live the Pope.”

During his Mass, the Pope criticise "hatred, violence, prejudice, the fear of difference, and an economic paradigm that exploits the Earth's resources and marginalises the poorest."

Several important leaders from around the world attended the event, including presidents from Peru, and Nigeria, prime ministers from Italy, Canada and Australia, Germany’s leader Friedrich Merz, US Vice President JD Vance, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia.

