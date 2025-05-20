World

Joe Biden’s aggressive cancer sparks Trump’s criticism over hidden details

Biden was diagnosed with prostate cancer after doctors found a nodule on his prostate during a regular check-up

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 20, 2025
Joe Biden’s aggressive cancer sparks Trump’s criticism over hidden details
Joe Biden’s aggressive cancer sparks Trump’s criticism over hidden details

After Joe Biden's cancer was confirmed, people began raising fresh concerns about his overall wealth, especially regarding his past role in the White House.

Biden was diagnosed with prostate cancer after doctors found a nodule on his prostate during a regular medical check-up.

The cancer was officially confirmed on Friday, May 16 and as per the reports, the cancer has already spread to his bones.

As soon as the news came out, some people were shocked and questioned how Biden's "aggressive" cancer wasn't discovered earlier, especially considering his age and the fact that he's a well-known public figure.

While some people are shocked, others say that cancer is a disease that can spread quickly and often without symptoms, so many people don't realize they have it until later.

US President Donald Trump also joined the debate and told reporters on Monday, May 19 that Biden should have been more open and honest with the public about his cancer diagnosis.

Trump hinted, without providing any proof, that the cancer news might have been deliberately hidden.

"I think it is very sad actually. I am surprised that the public wasn't notified a long time ago," he said, as per BBC.

Trump added, "It could take years to get to this level of danger. So, look, it's a very, very sad situation. I feel very badly about it, and I think people should try and find out what happened."

However, Biden has not responded yet to Trump's statements.

Joe Biden's prostate cancer classified as high risk:

Biden’s prostate cancer has been rated as very serious, with a Gleason score of 9.

This score tells doctor how aggressive the cancer is. A score of 6 means the cancer is mild, 7 is moderate and 8 to 10 is severe.

Since, Biden's score is 9, it means the cancer cells are very different from normal cells and are likely to grow or spread rapidly.

King Charles applauds Duchess Sophie's 'inspiring' visit to charity school

King Charles applauds Duchess Sophie's 'inspiring' visit to charity school

Taylor Swift leaves fans reeling with ‘Look What You Made Me Do (TV)’ debut

Taylor Swift leaves fans reeling with ‘Look What You Made Me Do (TV)’ debut
How does prolonged sitting cause brain shrinkage?

How does prolonged sitting cause brain shrinkage?
Helldivers 2 major update delivers gigantic battle, more: Details inside

Helldivers 2 major update delivers gigantic battle, more: Details inside
UK’s Reeves eyes Gulf pact after major deal with US, EU
UK’s Reeves eyes Gulf pact after major deal with US, EU
Japanese manga's prediction of mass destruction hits tourism industry
Japanese manga's prediction of mass destruction hits tourism industry
Taiwan's Lai calls for peace with China, vows to enhance Island's defenses
Taiwan's Lai calls for peace with China, vows to enhance Island's defenses
Melania Trump joins US president to sign anti-revenge porn bill
Melania Trump joins US president to sign anti-revenge porn bill
Lufthansa flight flies 10 minutes without pilot, autopilot takes over
Lufthansa flight flies 10 minutes without pilot, autopilot takes over
Donald Trump gives huge update on Russia-Ukraine peace talks after call with Putin
Donald Trump gives huge update on Russia-Ukraine peace talks after call with Putin
Joe Biden’s old interview clip goes viral as viewers spot early cancer signs: Watch
Joe Biden’s old interview clip goes viral as viewers spot early cancer signs: Watch
Keir Starmer arson plot: Third man arrested after multiple fire attacks
Keir Starmer arson plot: Third man arrested after multiple fire attacks
Joe Biden shares emotional message following cancer confirmation
Joe Biden shares emotional message following cancer confirmation
Rare dragon's blood trees face existential threat due to climate change
Rare dragon's blood trees face existential threat due to climate change
Pope Leo, JD Vance hold private talks ahead of major diplomatic efforts
Pope Leo, JD Vance hold private talks ahead of major diplomatic efforts
France plans to crack down on crime with Amazon jungle prison
France plans to crack down on crime with Amazon jungle prison