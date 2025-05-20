World

AI puts women’s jobs at greater risk than men, new report reveals

  • by Web Desk
  • May 20, 2025
It's true that artificial intelligence (AI) has dominated nearly every field around the world and experts also say that it has revolutionized things to such an extent that, in the future, it may even replace human roles.

There is still an ongoing discussion about how AI will impact human jobs and roles in the future.

Recently, the United Nation's International Labour Organization (ILO) released a report stating that jobs usually done by women are at a higher risk of being affected by AI compared to jobs typically done by men.

Report highlights changing roles due to AI:

As per the reports, this risk is especially higher in rich and developed countries.

The report found that 9.6% of jobs typically done by women are likely to be changed or affected by AI, compared to only 3.5% of jobs usually done by men.

It further said that people will still be needed for many jobs but their roles might change a lot.

Especially jobs in media, clerical work, software and finance are being affected because AI is becoming more advanced and capable.

"We stress that such exposure does not imply the immediate automation of an entire occupation, but rather the potential for a large share of its current tasks to be performed using this technology," the report said as per Reuters.

However, some expert believe that instead of replacing humans, AI will make work more efficient and help people perform tasks better and will boost economic growth, leading to the creation of new job opportunities.

