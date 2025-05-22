Gemini AI now provides smarter Gmail replies using Google Drive

During the I/O 2025 event, Google announced a significant update of the smart replies functionality in Gmail.
The AI-powered template messages in Gmail will become smarter and more personal with the help of Gemini, Google's latest AI engine.
What to expect?
Previously, Gmail Smart Replies were limited to use cases like "Sure!" or "Sounds good!" But with Gemini, smart replies are now able to access data from outside the email response.
In addition, the Alphabet-owned firm indicated the purpose of this update is to enable users to save time writing precise replies without browsing through document threads or file through documents.
Vice-President of Product at Google Workspace Blake Barnes stated that Gemini users are responding to and will proactively assist the users by searching files and emails that are relevant, The Verge reported.
Availability
Initially, the updated smart replies will be introduced in English, from July in Google Labs as an alpha test.
The updated smart replies will be accessible on Gmail across the web, Android, and iOS. This recently announced features will be part of paid Google Workspace and Google One AI Premium plans.