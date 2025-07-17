Maurene Comey, Epstein prosecutor, dismissed from US attorney’s office

Maurene Comey, a federal prosecutor in Manhattan who worked on the cases against sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and disgraced musician Sean "Diddy" Combs, has been fired by the US Department of Justice.
The motion that took place on Wednesday, July 16, was not provided with a clear reason.
However, a person familiar with the situation said that Maurene has been in an indefensible position under President Donald Trump's administration, given that her father, James Comey, the former FBI Director, is "constantly going after the administration."
James, a Donald Trump critic, has been investigated for possible false statements to Congress.
On another account, he was separately questioned in May by the US Secret Service after he shared a cryptic post on social media of seashells on a beach that spelt out "86 47," which he has denied was a call for violence against the president.
Maurene Come's dismissal comes as Trump faces intense pressure to release more information on Epstein, the disgraced financier.
The Justice Department last week released a memo that there was no Epstein "client list," and the Trump administration announced that it is not planning to release any more documents in the investigation.
Epstein is a convicted sex offender whose criminal case has long captured significant public attention.
In 2019, while he was awaiting trial in a federal criminal case, Epstein died by suicide in his cell at New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center.
Maurene Comey was a lead prosecutor on the investigation and prosecution of Epstein and his former girlfriend and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell was convicted and is serving a 20-year sentence.