Coca-Cola to ditch corn syrup? Trump claims company agrees to use cane sugar

US President Donald Trump claimed that Coca-Cola has agreed to use “REAL” cane sugar in the beverages made in America.
According to BBC, Trump revealed that a soft drink manufacturing company that uses corn syrup in its products manufactured in the US will now switch to a healthy option.
The Republican president wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, “I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL cane sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so. I'd like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola."
“This will be a very good move by them - You'll see. It's just better!" the 79-year-old added.
This came after Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. expressed concern on the impact of high-fructose corn syrup on human health.
Meanwhile, the leading beverage company, without confirming the major change in the ingredient, appreciated Trump’s enthusiasm and said, “More details on new innovative offerings within our Coca-Cola product range will be shared soon."
Notably, unlike in the US, the soft drink company in the other countries, including the UK, Australia, and Mexico, uses cane sugar instead of corn syrup.
Coca-Cola began using corn syrup in the US in the 1980s due to rising sugar costs. However, in countries like Mexico, where there is a cult following for the soft drink, the company uses cane sugar, and many users believe that Mexican Coke is better than the American version.