San Diego plane crash: Fires erupt as plane hits 15 homes, multiple feared dead

At least 100 local residents were forced to leave their homes at an evacuation center

  • May 22, 2025
A small plane crashed in a San Diego military housing area on Thursday morning, May 22.

Local officials confirmed that several people on the plane died in the crash.

Meanwhile, at least 100 local residents were forced to leave their homes at an evacuation center set up at Miller Elementary School nearby.

Deadly plane crash set houses, cars ablaze:

Speaking to reporters at the crash scene, Assistant Chief Dan Eddy from San Diego Fire-Rescue said the plane hit around 15 houses which caused several houses and cars to catch fire.

Eddy said that more than one person died in the crash but all the death happened to people on the plane.

He explained that the plane could hold about eight to ten people, including the pilot but officials don’t yet know exactly how many were on board when it crashed.

"We do believe we have multiple fatalities, but we’re going to have to go through and take our time and ensure that's exactly what we have," he added.

After the crash, the videos and photos from the scene show a car fully engulfed in flames.

A spokesperson for San Diego Police Department (SDPD) posted on X (formerly Twitter) telling people to stay away from the crash area.

