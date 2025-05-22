World

Hardest Geezer Russ finishes 73-day New Zealand run challenge with record time

Russ Cook, who already ran across Africa in 352 days and has now finished running the entire length of New Zealand

There are so many lively and inspiring people in the world who take on amazing challenges that surprise everyone and motivate other to try them too.

Among the many unique records set by such people, one is a man named Russ Cook, who already ran across Africa in 352 days and has now finished running the entire length of New Zealand.

Cook, known as Hardest Geezer ran over 1,553 miles (2,500 kilometers) in 73 days, as per BBC.

In his earlier run across Africa, Cook raised more than £1m for charity.

Cook overcomes injury to complete New Zealand run:

After finishing the challenge, the 28-year-old expressed, "Running the length of New Zealand - completed it mate. Massive thank you to the people of this country, your kindness, hospitality and mad scenery made this one unforgettable."

During his run, Cook faced difficulties including a shin muscle injury but despite this, he also achieved his fastest time running 100 kilometers, completing it in 11 hours.

"New Zealand gave me a proper hiding at times, brutal trails, wild weather, and more than a few wobbly moments, but it's also one of the most welcoming, stunning places I've ever run through," he added.

Cook also shared that while doing the challenge, he wore out seven pairs of shoes.

