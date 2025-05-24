Boris Johnson, ex-UK PM welcomes fourth child with Carrie in heartfelt announcement

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has welcomed his fourth child with his wife Carrie Johnson.
Carrie took to her Instagram account and announced the birth of her daughter with heartfelt family photos.
Photos of the newborn showed the baby girl lying in a bassinet surrounded by her brothers and sister.
In one photo, Boris can be seen gently holding his daughter in the hospital while looking at her with great affection.
In the caption, she wrote, "Welcome to the world Poppy Eliza Josephine Johnson born on 21st May. Aka Pops, Pop Tart."
Carrie further wrote, "I can’t believe how pretty and tiny you are. Feel so incredibly lucky. We are all totally smitten. Not sure I’ve slept a minute since you were born as can’t stop looking at how completely lovely you are."
She said she is out of hospital and looking forward to "cocktails and pizza with my tiny baby snoozing on my lap."
The couple tied the knot in May 2021 and they now have four children including two daughters and two sons.
Boris Johnson's children:
Their daughter Romy was born in December 2021, their son Wilf was born in April 2020 and another son Frank was born in July 2023.
Apart from the children he has with Carrie, Boris also has four children with his ex-wife Marina Wheeler. He also has another child from an affair he had with an art consultant back in 2009.