French President Macron breaks silence on 'unexpected' push from wife in viral clip

A video is going viral on social media showing French President Emmanuel Macron being pushed in the face by his wife as they arrived in Hanoi, Vietnam.
In the footage, his wife Brigitte Macron’s hands can be seen pushing Macron, who looks surprised at first but then quickly recovers and waves to the cameras.
After the video went viral, people began to question the relationship between the two, who have been married since 2007, wondering if there was some tensions between them.
However, officials stated that this was a lighthearted, playful moment between the couple before their official trip began
Macron clarifies viral footage:
Afterwards, Macron also confirmed they were just joking with each other.
Speaking to the French media, he added that people on social media were making "nonsense out of the video."
Within three weeks, he had to clarify misunderstandings about several videos involving him.
Some conspiracy theories falsely suggested he used cocaine with leaders like Sir Keir Starmer and Friedrich Merz and also claimed he had a serious argument with Turkish President Recep Erdogan.
Speaking about these incidents, Macron said, "It's been three weeks, from Kyiv to Tirana and now Hanoi, there are people who have watched videos and believe that I've shared packet of cocaine, had head-to-head with the Turkish president, and now that I'm having a domestic with my wife."
"None of these things are true - however the videos are real," Macron added.
He concluded by urging everyone to "calm down" and focus on "current affairs" instead.
Internet reacts to Macron's viral push:
As soon as the video went viral, people had mixed reactions. Some called it a serious moment while others said it was just a playful exchange between the couple.
One user playfully wrote, "We can see who is in absolute control in that marriage," while another penned, "Sad. Domestic violence sucks. Doesn't look playful at all and he looks embarrassed."
The third one suggested," We can't make judgment in one piece of footage as who knows what happened before this.. always more to a story and no one can judge without knowing the full story."