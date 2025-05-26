World

French President Macron breaks silence on 'unexpected' push from wife in viral clip

After the video went viral, people began to question the relationship between French President and his wife

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 26, 2025

A video is going viral on social media showing French President Emmanuel Macron being pushed in the face by his wife as they arrived in Hanoi, Vietnam.

In the footage, his wife Brigitte Macron’s hands can be seen pushing Macron, who looks surprised at first but then quickly recovers and waves to the cameras.

After the video went viral, people began to question the relationship between the two, who have been married since 2007, wondering if there was some tensions between them.


However, officials stated that this was a lighthearted, playful moment between the couple before their official trip began

Macron clarifies viral footage:

Afterwards, Macron also confirmed they were just joking with each other.

Speaking to the French media, he added that people on social media were making "nonsense out of the video."

Within three weeks, he had to clarify misunderstandings about several videos involving him.

Some conspiracy theories falsely suggested he used cocaine with leaders like Sir Keir Starmer and Friedrich Merz and also claimed he had a serious argument with Turkish President Recep Erdogan.

Speaking about these incidents, Macron said, "It's been three weeks, from Kyiv to Tirana and now Hanoi, there are people who have watched videos and believe that I've shared packet of cocaine, had head-to-head with the Turkish president, and now that I'm having a domestic with my wife."

"None of these things are true - however the videos are real," Macron added.

He concluded by urging everyone to "calm down" and focus on "current affairs" instead.

Internet reacts to Macron's viral push:

As soon as the video went viral, people had mixed reactions. Some called it a serious moment while others said it was just a playful exchange between the couple.

One user playfully wrote, "We can see who is in absolute control in that marriage," while another penned, "Sad. Domestic violence sucks. Doesn't look playful at all and he looks embarrassed."

The third one suggested," We can't make judgment in one piece of footage as who knows what happened before this.. always more to a story and no one can judge without knowing the full story."

Melania, Ivanka Trump's nicknames for each other revealed
Melania, Ivanka Trump's nicknames for each other revealed
Ivanka Trump shares a contentious relationship with her stepmother, Melania Trump
Chinese university under fire for shocking rules regarding menstruation
Chinese university under fire for shocking rules regarding menstruation
Female student in China was asked to strip in order to prove her menstruation
Russia accuses Ukraine of targeting Putin helicopter in strike
Russia accuses Ukraine of targeting Putin helicopter in strike
Russian commander claims Putin’s helicopter was the ‘epicentre’ of Ukrainian drone attack
Phil Robertson: ‘Duck Dynasty’ star passes away at 79
Phil Robertson: ‘Duck Dynasty’ star passes away at 79
‘Duck Dynasty’ patriarch Robertson diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease last year
Vietnamese ‘national treasure’ vandalism: Police arrest suspect
Vietnamese ‘national treasure’ vandalism: Police arrest suspect
Throne of the last royal dynasty of Vietnam attacked by man with ‘signs of severe intoxication’
South Carolina shooting: Several injured with no suspect arrested
South Carolina shooting: Several injured with no suspect arrested
Heavy presence of police and ambulance observed at Little River, South Carolina after shooting
Ukraine blames US ‘silence’ for Russia’s largest aerial attack
Ukraine blames US ‘silence’ for Russia’s largest aerial attack
Donald Trump calls Vladimir Putin ‘absolutely crazy’ after Russia launches record air attack on Ukraine
Meet world's richest self-made woman with 7 times more wealth than Oprah Winfrey
Meet world's richest self-made woman with 7 times more wealth than Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey is widely known as a self-made billionaire but there is another woman who has left her far behind
140,000-year-old lost city found underwater with ancient human skull
140,000-year-old lost city found underwater with ancient human skull
The flat land areas of Sundaland went underwater when glaciers melted and caused sea levels to rise
Five skiers found dead in avalanche near Zermatt ski resort Switzerland
Five skiers found dead in avalanche near Zermatt ski resort Switzerland
Zermatt is a luxury mountain resort in Switzerland, popular with rich skiers from the UK and Europe
Alan Yentob, former BBC executive and TV presenter passes away at 78
Alan Yentob, former BBC executive and TV presenter passes away at 78
Alan Yentob was famous for having close relationships with celebrities like musicians Jay-Z and Beyoncé
Did Richard III kill princes in the tower? Experts find new evidence
Did Richard III kill princes in the tower? Experts find new evidence
Historian challenges 500-year-old Princes in the Tower theory with new evidence