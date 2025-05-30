World

Joe Biden confronts critics confidently in first public appearance since cancer diagnosis

Biden was diagnosed with prostate cancer after doctors found a nodule on his prostate during a regular check-up

Joe Biden made his first public appearance since announcing his prostate cancer diagnosis.

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since learning about his cancer diagnosis during a Memorial Day event in New Castle, Delaware.

The 82-year-old was diagnosed with prostate cancer after doctors found a nodule on his prostate during a regular medical check-up.

Biden’s prostate cancer has been rated as very serious, with a Gleason score of 9.

The cancer was officially confirmed on Friday, May 16 and as per the reports, the cancer has already spread to his bones.

Biden honours late son Beau in emotional speech:

In his speech, Biden paid tribute to his late son Beau, who died from brain cancer 10 years ago.

“This day is the 10th anniversary of the loss of my son Beau, who spent a year in Iraq. And to be honest, it’s a hard day,” he said.

Former president added, “Being with all of you, quite frankly, makes things a little bit easier, it really does. So, thank you for allowing me to grieve with you."

Biden confidently rebuts claims about his mental abilities:

Biden also responded humorously to a reporter who questioned his mental abilities.

He said, "You can see that I was mentally incompetent and I can't walk and I can beat the hell out of both of them."

Former president also dismissed claims from a new book and some Democrats who said he shouldn't have run for re-election because of his mental health.

He confidently said, "Why didn't they run against me then? I could have beaten them. I don't have any regrets."

Earlier on Friday, Biden and his wife Jill were seen at a memorial mass held at Saint Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington.

