GLP-1 weight loss drugs reduce the risk for 14 obesity-related cancers, study

A recent study revealed that renowned GLP-1 weight loss drugs such as Ozempic and Zepbound may assist in reducing a woman’s risk for 14 kinds of cancer.
Researchers compared GLP-1 receptor agonists to another class of diabetes drugs called DPP-4 inhibitors.
The results indicated that the women consuming GLP-1 meds had an 8% reduced risk of developing an obesity-related cancer and a 20% reduced risk of any chronic disease.
However, a similar advantage wasn’t seen among men consuming GLP-1 meds.
The researchers included more than 170,000 individuals suffering from obesity and diabetes who started treatment with one of these drugs within the time span of 10 years.
The results indicated that GLP-1 receptor agonists were linked to a reduced risk of developing 14 kinds of cancer, particularly colon cancer.
According to the President of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, “Given the clear link between cancer and obesity, defining the clinical role of GLP-1 medications in cancer prevention is important.”
Patients treated with GLP-1 receptor agonists faced a 16% decrease in colorectal cancer and a 28% decrease in rectal cancer cases.