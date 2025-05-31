Health

GLP-1 weight loss drugs reduce the risk for 14 obesity-related cancers, study

Results indicated that GLP-1 receptor agonists were linked to a reduced risk of developing 14 kinds of cancer

  • by Web Desk
  • |
GLP-1 weight loss drugs reduce the risk for 14 obesity-related cancers, study
GLP-1 weight loss drugs reduce the risk for 14 obesity-related cancers, study

A recent study revealed that renowned GLP-1 weight loss drugs such as Ozempic and Zepbound may assist in reducing a woman’s risk for 14 kinds of cancer.

Researchers compared GLP-1 receptor agonists to another class of diabetes drugs called DPP-4 inhibitors.

The results indicated that the women consuming GLP-1 meds had an 8% reduced risk of developing an obesity-related cancer and a 20% reduced risk of any chronic disease.

However, a similar advantage wasn’t seen among men consuming GLP-1 meds.

The researchers included more than 170,000 individuals suffering from obesity and diabetes who started treatment with one of these drugs within the time span of 10 years.

The results indicated that GLP-1 receptor agonists were linked to a reduced risk of developing 14 kinds of cancer, particularly colon cancer.

According to the President of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, “Given the clear link between cancer and obesity, defining the clinical role of GLP-1 medications in cancer prevention is important.”

Patients treated with GLP-1 receptor agonists faced a 16% decrease in colorectal cancer and a 28% decrease in rectal cancer cases.

Dementia linked to chronic cardiac, metabolic disorders, study
Dementia linked to chronic cardiac, metabolic disorders, study
Researchers reported the weakest association between high cholesterol and dementia
US measles approaches 1,100 cases as Colorado reports new outbreak
US measles approaches 1,100 cases as Colorado reports new outbreak
Colorado reports seven measles cases in 2025, one of which is an outbreak involving up to three individuals
Up to 40% Of US smokers suffer from disability, study
Up to 40% Of US smokers suffer from disability, study
Researchers reported that 1 in 7 suffers from severe disabilities that interfere with their everyday lives
Commonly used herbal supplements associated with fatal liver damage
Commonly used herbal supplements associated with fatal liver damage
Liver damage symptoms include fatigue, fever, nausea, and abdominal pain
How Americans can get COVID-19 shots after RFK Jr.'s shocking claims?
How Americans can get COVID-19 shots after RFK Jr.'s shocking claims?
United States secretary of health and human services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the COVID-19 shots are not necessary
Here's how to start the Mediterranean diet and it's benefits
Here's how to start the Mediterranean diet and it's benefits
The Mediterranean diet helps prevent chronic diseases, including heart attack, and more
Reducing weight in middle age may increase your age, study
Reducing weight in middle age may increase your age, study
Results indicated that individuals who lost weight are more likely to prevent chronic diseases such as heart attacks
COVID shots no longer advised for children and pregnant women, RFK.Jr says
COVID shots no longer advised for children and pregnant women, RFK.Jr says
The federal govt removed COVID shots from list of vaccines advised for healthy pregnant women and younger ones
Avoid these four habits to prevent liver cancer
Avoid these four habits to prevent liver cancer
With a few lifestyle modifications you can significantly reduce the risks of liver cancer
Daily habits that secretly sabotage your health
Daily habits that secretly sabotage your health
Avoid the following common habits that may adversely affect your health and lead to severe complications
Fentanyl overdose increasing deaths among young individuals, study
Fentanyl overdose increasing deaths among young individuals, study
Fentanyl is said to be 100 times more potent than morphine
Best superfoods options you should try in 2025
Best superfoods options you should try in 2025
Consumption of fruits and vegetables is an efficient way to help prevent chronic disease