Are digital health tools safe for children's health?

A recent study revealed that digital health tools can have a positive impact on children and teens’ health.
For the study, scientists assessed data from more than 133,000 children under 18 and found that apps, online programs, fitness trackers, and online programs helped in improving diet, physical activity, and more.
Kids using these tools got 10–20 additional minutes of moderate-to-vigorous activity daily, ate more fruits and vegetables, and consumed lesser high-fat foods.
Some programs minimised sitting time by 20–25 minutes a day. Weight improvements were gradual but consistent.
However, sleep-related results remain unclear.
Different tools worked best for different goals: mobile apps had the strongest impact on diet and weight, while wearables were most effective for reducing sedentary time. Short programs under eight weeks increased activity, while longer programs of 12 weeks or more helped manage weight.
Modern life is good, but it comes with its own set of struggles and challenges. Excessive screen time poses a serious health threat, especially over children. It is also essential and helps in improving your child’s health.
Lead researcher Ben Singh stated, “Many young people fall short of recommended health guidelines, increasing their risk of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.”
“Digital tools are accessible, engaging, and easy to scale, making them ideal for schools and community programs,” Ben added.
According to the study published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research, combined 25 systematic reviews.
Singh advised parents to combine digital tools with health coaches to maintain motivation. Incorporating these apps and wearables into communities and schools could help children form healthier habits that last a lifetime.