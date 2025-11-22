Most commonly prescribed drugs that you must avoid 

An expert pharmacist warned that millions of people are consuming a few commonly-prescribed drugs for far longer than they should without knowing their adverse effects, often without checks.
The pharmacist Deborah Grayson, stating patients are rarely informed about the potential effects and risks of these below-mentioned drugs.
Here are a few common medications that people must should review with their general practitioners:
Codeine and other opiate painkillers
These drugs can be addictive. Long-term use leads to tolerance, withdrawal symptoms and drug-overuse headaches.
Statins
They are used for individuals who already suffered several cardiac attacks, but the benefit is less clear for others. Adverse effects include fatigue, muscle pain, diabetes risk, and muscle breakdown.
Antidepressants
They are very helpful in a crisis; however, people start depending on them for years. Its adverse effects include weight gain, nausea, and sexual issues.
Withdrawal can be difficult, causing dizziness, anxiety, and other issues.
Gabapentin and Pregabalin
These medicines are used to treat nerve pain but may lead to balancing issues, drowsiness, cognitive decline, and dependence.
Steroid creams
Long-term use thins the skin and may lead to severe topical steroid withdrawal with redness, and other skin problems.
PPIs (Omeprazole, Lansoprazole)
Long-term use may lead to nutrient deficiencies and rebound acid reflux when stopped.
Stimulant laxatives
Using them too long can bring bowel changes. Increasing fibre and water is safer.
Grayson urges patients to review long-term medicines and discuss alternatives with the health professionals.