Daily weight-loss pill delivers promising weight loss results

Scientists called it a 'more convenient' and cheaper option due to its easy production, storage and transport

  By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
A recent trial revealed that a new daily weight-loss pill developed by the Eli Lilly has shown exceptional results in a significant late-stage trial.

The experimental drug, which is known as Orforglipron, assists overweight and obese patients suffering from type 2 diabetes lose nearly 10% of their body weight after about 72 weeks.

It reduced blood sugar levels, with HbA1c sharply declining by nearly 1.7%, meaning several patients moved out of the dangerously high range.

Orforglipron is part of the GLP-1 agonist family — the same class as Mounjaro and Wegovy — but it works as a once-a-day pill rather than as an injection.

According to the scientists, this offers a “more convenient” and cheaper option due to its easy production, storage and transport.

In the trial, more than 1,400 participants, the 36mg dose showed better results, causing weight loss of 9.6%, compared to 2.5% in the placebo group.

Waist measurements also significantly declined by 8.3cm versus 2.8cm.

Adverse effects were mostly mild stomach-related problems, including nausea, vomiting, constipation and diarrhoea.

Although injections like Mounjaro still produce greater weight loss (up to 20%), experts say an effective pill is “very good news” for those who are seeking needle-free treatment.

Lilly expects to seek approval in 2025, meaning the drug could be accessible as early as next year.

