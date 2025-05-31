World

Miracle surgery saves seven-year-old boy after 8cm nail enters brain

The surgery was so impressive yet complex that it might be written about in an international medical journal

A seven-year-old boy in India went through a serious tragedy while playing, when he fell on a long and exposed nail.

The nail, which was 8cm-long entered through his neck and reached his brain.

His parents, not realizing how serious it was, rushed him to a local hospital, as per MailUK.

Later he was transferred to a trauma center in Lucknow where the skilled surgeons at King George's Medical University managed to remove the nail from his brain through surgery.

After doing MRI and CT scans to find out the exact size and position of the nail, these scans showed that the nail had gone so deep that its tip was touching the boy's brain.

The next day, the boy had undergone difficult and long 10-hour surgery to remove the nail.

Fortunately, using advanced tools and techniques, these surgeons were able to take out the nail safely without damaging any important blood vessels in the brain.

Boy's recovery stuns doctors after nail misses critical blood vessel:

One doctor, calling the incident miracle, said, "The investigation revealed that the nail had missed a major blood vessel by a fraction, which was nothing short of miraculous."

Because of the amazing efforts by the doctors, the boy is now completely healthy again.

As per the reports, the surgery was so impressive yet complex that it might be written about in an international medical journal to highlight the achievement.

