Samsung plans to partner with Perplexity AI: Report

Samsung is reportedly planning a partnership with Perplexity AI. The arrangement would see the company invest in the evolving field of artificial intelligence (AI) firms as it incorporates its technology into its hardware.
On Monday, June 2, 2025, Bloomberg reported that several discussions are currently underway among the companies to integrate the Perplexity’s app and assistant on the latest Samsung devices.
The South Korean-based tech giant would incorporate the startup’s latest search features into the Samsung web browser.
The firms have also discussed including Perplexity’s technology into Samsung’s Bixby virtual assistant, according to the report.
Samsung aims to include Perplexity’s service as a default assistant option
The report further suggested that the tie-up is likely to be announced in 2025. Samsung aims to include Perplexity’s service as a default assistant option in its upcoming flagship Galaxy S26 device.
However, certain details regarding the deal are still under wraps.
In addition, Samsung is likely to be one of Perplexity’s biggest investors in the latest funding round.
The startup is currently in advanced discussions to secure the funding of up to $500 million at a $14 billion valuation.
Over a few months ago, Perplexity announced a collaboration with smart device manufacturer Motorola. The startup’s answer engine and assistant will be preinstalled on the newest generation of Motorola smartphones all across the globe.