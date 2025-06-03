FDA announces recall for 'deadly' tomatoes in southern states due to Salmonella

A tomato recall associated with potential salmonella contamination has been designated as Class I, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's serious warning level.
The FDA marked the tomato recall affecting three countries as Class I, indicating “an increased risk of serious adverse health consequences or death," on May 28.
Initially, Williams Farms Repack LLC announced the tomato recall, which was being supplied by H&C Farms.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that Salmonella is said to be the most common cause of deadly food-borne illness across the country.
Salmonella symptoms include diarrhoea, fever, and stomach pain, and may also lead to severe complications.
Notably, no illnesses had been reported when the recall was announced.
Which tomatoes were recalled?
The Williams Farms Repack LLC has recalled nine package sizes of tomatoes that were being sold to wholesalers in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina between April 23 and 28.
- 4x5 two-layer, Williams Farms Repack label, lot code R4467
- 60 count two layers, Williams Farms Repack label, lot code R4467
- 3 count trays, Williams Farms Repack label, lot code R4467
- 5x6 25 pounds, H&C Farms label, lot code R4467
- 6x6 25 pound, H&C Farms label, lot codes R4467, R4470
- Combo 25 pound, lot code R4467
- 4x4 2 layer, lot code R4467
- 60ct 18-pound loose, lot codes R4467, R4470
- XL 18-pound loose, lot code R4467
It was followed by another tomato recall around the same time, they were being sold by Ray & Mascari Inc., an Indiana-based tomato supplier.
What if you purchased recalled tomatoes?
If you have already purchased any tomatoes affected by the recalls, then you are advised to avoid their consumption.
In addition, the FDA has offered all the contact details for consumers with any questions or concerns regarding either recall.
Consumers can call Jason Breland at 843-866-7707 or 843-599-5154 for the Williams Farms Repack LLC recall. For the Ray & Mascari Inc. recall, call 317-637-0234.