Health

FDA announces recall for 'deadly' tomatoes in southern states due to Salmonella

No illnesses had been reported when the tomatoes recall was announced

  • by Web Desk
  • |
FDA announces recall for deadly tomatoes in southern states due to Salmonella
FDA announces recall for 'deadly' tomatoes in southern states due to Salmonella

A tomato recall associated with potential salmonella contamination has been designated as Class I, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's serious warning level.

The FDA marked the tomato recall affecting three countries as Class I, indicating “an increased risk of serious adverse health consequences or death," on May 28.

Initially, Williams Farms Repack LLC announced the tomato recall, which was being supplied by H&C Farms.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that Salmonella is said to be the most common cause of deadly food-borne illness across the country.

Salmonella symptoms include diarrhoea, fever, and stomach pain, and may also lead to severe complications.

Notably, no illnesses had been reported when the recall was announced.

Which tomatoes were recalled?

The Williams Farms Repack LLC has recalled nine package sizes of tomatoes that were being sold to wholesalers in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina between April 23 and 28.

  1. 4x5 two-layer, Williams Farms Repack label, lot code R4467
  2. 60 count two layers, Williams Farms Repack label, lot code R4467
  3. 3 count trays, Williams Farms Repack label, lot code R4467
  4. 5x6 25 pounds, H&C Farms label, lot code R4467
  5. 6x6 25 pound, H&C Farms label, lot codes R4467, R4470
  6. Combo 25 pound, lot code R4467
  7. 4x4 2 layer, lot code R4467
  8. 60ct 18-pound loose, lot codes R4467, R4470
  9. XL 18-pound loose, lot code R4467

It was followed by another tomato recall around the same time, they were being sold by Ray & Mascari Inc., an Indiana-based tomato supplier.

What if you purchased recalled tomatoes?

If you have already purchased any tomatoes affected by the recalls, then you are advised to avoid their consumption.

In addition, the FDA has offered all the contact details for consumers with any questions or concerns regarding either recall.

Consumers can call Jason Breland at 843-866-7707 or 843-599-5154 for the Williams Farms Repack LLC recall. For the Ray & Mascari Inc. recall, call 317-637-0234.

12 facts about living with diabetes
12 facts about living with diabetes
Major takeaways about living with diabetes now unearthed
Bread's type linked to deadly colon cancer: Study finds shocking facts
Bread's type linked to deadly colon cancer: Study finds shocking facts
Colon cancer can cause change in bowel habits and results in rectal bleeding abdominal pain and fatigue
Here's what nutritionists say about following a balanced diet
Here's what nutritionists say about following a balanced diet
Balanced diet limits processed foods and extra sugars, strengthens immunity supports hydration, and promotes overall health
UK bans single-use disposable vape to protect environment
UK bans single-use disposable vape to protect environment
The ban is in effect from Sunday, means that shops and businesses will no longer be allowed to stock and sell disposable vapes
Here's why your body needs ginger: Key health benefits
Here's why your body needs ginger: Key health benefits
Ginger assists in minimising oxidative stress, resulting from having too many free radicals in the body.
GLP-1 weight loss drugs reduce the risk for 14 obesity-related cancers, study
GLP-1 weight loss drugs reduce the risk for 14 obesity-related cancers, study
Results indicated that GLP-1 receptor agonists were linked to a reduced risk of developing 14 kinds of cancer
Dementia linked to chronic cardiac, metabolic disorders, study
Dementia linked to chronic cardiac, metabolic disorders, study
Researchers reported the weakest association between high cholesterol and dementia
US measles approaches 1,100 cases as Colorado reports new outbreak
US measles approaches 1,100 cases as Colorado reports new outbreak
Colorado reports seven measles cases in 2025, one of which is an outbreak involving up to three individuals
Up to 40% Of US smokers suffer from disability, study
Up to 40% Of US smokers suffer from disability, study
Researchers reported that 1 in 7 suffers from severe disabilities that interfere with their everyday lives
Commonly used herbal supplements associated with fatal liver damage
Commonly used herbal supplements associated with fatal liver damage
Liver damage symptoms include fatigue, fever, nausea, and abdominal pain
How Americans can get COVID-19 shots after RFK Jr.'s shocking claims?
How Americans can get COVID-19 shots after RFK Jr.'s shocking claims?
United States secretary of health and human services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the COVID-19 shots are not necessary
Here's how to start the Mediterranean diet and it's benefits
Here's how to start the Mediterranean diet and it's benefits
The Mediterranean diet helps prevent chronic diseases, including heart attack, and more