US travel ban: Trump restricts entry for nationals from 12 countries

The United States has imposed a travel ban on the citizens of 12 countries over security issues.
According to CNN, US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, banning nationals of 12 countries from travelling to America while restricting 7 others.
Nationals banned and restricted from travelling to the US
The ban fully restricts the entry of nationals from:
1. Afghanistan
2. Myanmar, also known as Burma
3. Chad
4. Republic of the Congo
5. Equatorial Guinea
6. Eritrea
7. Haiti
8. Iran
9. Libya
10. Somalia
11. Sudan
12. Yemen
Moreover, citizens from the seven countries that will have partial restrictions are Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.
Trump, in a video posted on X, claimed that new countries could be added to the travel ban list as “threats emerge around the world.”
“The list is subject to revision based on whether material improvements are made. And likewise, new countries can be added as threats emerge around the world, but we will not allow people to enter our country who wish to do us harm, and nothing will stop us from keeping America safe,” he said.
White House deputy press secretary Abigail Jackson wrote on X that Trump has fulfilled his promise to protect Americans from dangerous foreign actors who wanted to harm the US.
“These commonsense restrictions are country-specific and include places that lack proper vetting, exhibit high visa overstay rates, or fail to share identity and threat information,” he added.
Nationals of the banned countries are either barred from getting on the US flights or will be arrested at the airport after landing in America. People affected by the new proclamation include tourists, people visiting friends and family, students and faculty members at US institutions, and businesspeople.
However, lawful permanent residents, existing visa holders, certain visa categories and people whose travel will serve in the US national interest are excepted from the proclamation.
Notably, as per the White House, the proclamation would take effect at 12:01 am on June 9, 2025.