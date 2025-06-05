World

Top 10 world’s most dangerous countries for women

World’s worst countries for women with highest gender-based violence, sexual assault, and femicide rates

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Top 10 world’s most dangerous countries for women

Women's safety is a paramount concern worldwide, and identifying the countries that present the most risk can help in highlighting the urgent need for improved safety measures and equality reforms.

According to recent data, certain countries stand out as particularly hazardous environments for women, due to a variety of factors including political instability, economic inequality, cultural norms, and violence against women. 

In the grand scheme of global safety for women, the United States ranks 19th on the Women's Danger Index with a score of 456.31.

This is shockingly high for a developed country, demonstrating that no nation, regardless of its economic or geopolitical clout, is immune to the issues of gender-based violence and discrimination.

Worst contries for women

South Africa tops the list as the most dangerous country for women, with a score of 771.82 on the Women's Danger Index. High levels of gender-based violence, sexual assault, and femicide are some of the driving factors behind this troubling ranking.

The second and third most dangerous countries for women are Brazil (624.28) and Russia (592.71) respectively, indicating severe issues surrounding women's security and rights in these nations.

The United States ranks alarmingly high at 19th place, a surprisingly poor position for a developed nation and a clear signifier of deep-seated issues regarding women's safety and gender equality that remain to be addressed.

10 Most Dangerous Countries in the World for Women:

1. South Africa - 771.82

2. Brazil - 624.28

3. Russia - 592.71

4. Mexico - 576.05

5. Iran - 553.11

6. Dominican Republic - 551.32

7. Egypt - 546.91

8. Morocco - 542.75

9. India - 541.25

10. Thailand - 533.22

