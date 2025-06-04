World

Karine Jean-Pierre: Ex-Biden press secretary makes shocking party switch

Former White House press secretary Jean-Pierre announces she’s no longer a Democrat

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Karine Jean-Pierre: Ex-Biden press secretary makes shocking party switch
Karine Jean-Pierre: Ex-Biden press secretary makes shocking party switch

Former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has a book out this fall that promises a close look at President Biden’s decision not to run for reelection and calls for thinking beyond the two-party system.

Jean-Pierre herself has switched her affiliation to independent after working in two Democratic administrations, according to Legacy Lit, a Hachette Book Group imprint that will publish “Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines” on Oct. 21.

“Until January 20, I was responsible for speaking on behalf of the President of the United States,” Jean-Pierre, the first Black woman and openly gay person to hold the position of White House press secretary, said in a statement released Wednesday.

“At noon on that day, I became a private citizen who, like all Americans and many of our allies around the world, had to contend with what was to come next for our country. I determined that the danger we face as a country requires freeing ourselves of boxes. We need to be willing to exercise the ability to think creatively and plan strategically.”

Jean-Pierre, 50, succeeded Jen Psaki as press secretary in 2022 after previously serving as deputy press secretary and also working as a senior adviser during Biden’s victorious 2020 campaign.

Andrew Tate golden passport under threat as Vanuatu takes action
Andrew Tate golden passport under threat as Vanuatu takes action
Vanuatu to strip Andrew Tate of 'golden passport' citizenship amid security concerns
WWII bombs discovered in Cologne: 20,000 displaced for bomb defusal
WWII bombs discovered in Cologne: 20,000 displaced for bomb defusal
Cologne begins the biggest evacuation since World War II after American bombs discovered in the city
Vietnam ends two-child policy amid birth rate decline
Vietnam ends two-child policy amid birth rate decline
Vietnam has erased the two-child policy as the country fears economic decline
Tiananmen Square crackdown 36th anniversary: Inside China's most censored event
Tiananmen Square crackdown 36th anniversary: Inside China's most censored event
The military crackdown on China's Tiananmen square was triggered by the death of People's Republic of China's Hu Yaobang
Two Chinese scientists charged with smuggling a harmful fungus into the US
Two Chinese scientists charged with smuggling a harmful fungus into the US
Chinese scientist couple are facing severe charges for bringing potential 'agroterrorism weapon' fungus into US
Ivanka Trump in spotlight for promoting book written by dad's top critic
Ivanka Trump in spotlight for promoting book written by dad's top critic
Ivanka Trump has been enjoying her time with family and friends in Miami, Florida
South Korea elects Lee Jae-myung in sudden vote after martial law fallout
South Korea elects Lee Jae-myung in sudden vote after martial law fallout
This marks the end of a chaotic and difficult six-month period for South Korea
Elon Musk faces sharp criticism from Jon Stewart amid political fallout and family drama
Elon Musk faces sharp criticism from Jon Stewart amid political fallout and family drama
Elon Musk plans to reduce his political spending, as he already spent more than $270 million in the 2024 election
UK weather: Unstable week ahead as temperatures fall below June average
UK weather: Unstable week ahead as temperatures fall below June average
The UK will experience unstable weather with frequent showers and thunderstorms for many areas
UN elects five new countries to Security Council for 2026-27
UN elects five new countries to Security Council for 2026-27
The Security Council is the only part of the UN that can make decisions all countries must follow
Turkey, Greece powerful 5.8 earthquake claims one live, injures 69
Turkey, Greece powerful 5.8 earthquake claims one live, injures 69
Panic in Greece and Turkey as an earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits Rhodes and resort town of Marmaris
40% of world's glaciers doomed, new study reveals irreversible damage
40% of world's glaciers doomed, new study reveals irreversible damage
Scientist warns that even with immediate halt to rising temperatures, the glaciers could not be saved