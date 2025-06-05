Elon Musk urges Americans to 'kill' Trump's 'disgusting' tax bill 

World

Elon Musk hit out at US President Donald Trump's signature tax and spending bill again, calling on Americans to tell their representatives in Washington to "kill the bill".

The budget, which includes huge tax breaks and more defence spending, was passed by the House of Representatives last month and is now being considered by senators.

The tech billionaire posted on X earlier this week that the bill would add to the US budget deficit and saddle Americans with "crushing" debt.

On Tuesday, he described it as a "disgusting abomination", in a widening rift between the two.

The bill has the backing of President Donald Trump and would be the legislative linchpin of his second-term agenda if it passes Congress.

"Shame on those who voted for it," said Musk on Tuesday, hinting that he may try to unseat the politicians responsible at next year's midterm elections.

Musk left the administration abruptly last week after 129 days working to cut costs with his team, known as Doge. The comments mark his first public disagreement with Trump since leaving government, after having previously called the plan "disappointing".

Soon after Musk's tweet on Wednesday, the White House sent out a "myth buster" statement, calling any assertion that the bill would lead to higher deficits a "hoax".

"By every honest metric, President Donald J. Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill dramatically improves the fiscal trajectory of the United States and unleashes an era of unprecedented economic growth," the statement reads.

The South African-born tech billionaire's time in the Trump administration came to an end on 31 May, although Trump said that "he will, always, be with us, helping all the way".

In its current form, the bill - which Trump refers to as the "big beautiful bill" - has been estimated to increase the budget deficit - the difference between what the government spends and the revenue it receives - by about $600bn (£444bn) in the next fiscal year.

