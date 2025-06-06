Health

Discover a few essential tips to prevent heart diseases and maintain a healthy lifetsyle

Heart disease refers to a condition that adversely impacts your cardiac function and structure. However, they are preventable or people can also delay their progression by following a few prevention tips.

The most common heart disease is ischemic heart disease or coronary artery disease (CAD), a plaque build-up in your coronary arteries that limits or blocks the oxygen-rich blood.

How to prevent heart disease?

Here are a few lifestyle modifications that assist you in preventing heart disease.

Avoid smoking, vaping 

Smoking is said to be a key factor that significantly contributes to sudden cardiac death.

A study revealed that smokers are at an increased risk of cardiac disease than individuals who don't smoke.

Consumption of even one or two cigarettes a day increases your risk of heart attack or stroke.

Limit alcohol

If you are an alcoholic, avoid one or two drinks every day. Excessive consumption of alcohol may weaken the heart and blood vessels and cause atrial fibrillation, hypertension, stroke, and more.

Eat heart-healthy foods

To maintain your heart health, it’s recommended to consume more omega-3-rich foods (like salmon, flaxseed, and walnuts), fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy oils like olive oil.

Health professionals recommend following a Mediterranean diet and avoiding the intake of processed foods, red meat, and saturated oils.

Manage diabetes

Discuss with your provider about your ideal sugar and haemoglobin A1C numbers.

Individuals suffering from diabetes are at an increased risk of cardiac disease. It’s because diabetes causes lipid deposition in the blood vessels which may lead to hypertension, high LDL (bad) cholesterol, high triglycerides, and more.

