US' worst state for active shooters revealed in new FBI report 

A new report has uncovered which state in America has the highest number of active shooter incidents.
As per a new FBI report, Texas had the highest number of active shooter incidents in the US in previous year.
These frightening events happened in various places like churches and parking lots.
Texas experienced four such incidents, the most in the country, resulting in 11 people being killed or injured, as per MailUK.
Meanwhile, California and North Carolina each had two such incidents, ranking just behind Texas.
While, across the whole US, the FBI recorder 24 active shooter incidents in 2024 which is half the number from the previous year.
Even though incidents decreased last year, the overall situation is still serious because active shooter cases have increased by 70% since 2020 compared to the previous five years.
Since 2020, active shooter attacks have caused 369 deaths and 701 injuries in the US.
One of Texas most shocking incidents:
One of the most shocking incidents in Texas took place on February 11 at Houston's Lakewood Church where a woman aged 36 came into the church carrying an AR-style rifle with her 7-year-old son beside her.
As per the reports, off-duty security officers returned fire and killed woman on the spot whereas her son and a 57-year-old man were badly injured during the shooting incident.