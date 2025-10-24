Alaska Airlines flights grounded nationwide due to major IT outage

Alaska Airlines has grounded all of its nationwide flights for the second time in three months due to an IT outage.
According to New York Post, after a tech outage on Thursday afternoon, October 23, the American airlines announced a “temporary” stop to all flights due to the issue and asked passengers to make sure to check their flight status before going to the airport.
Alaska Airlines stated, “Alaska Airlines is experiencing an IT outage that has resulted in a systemwide ground stop of Alaska and Horizon Air flights across our network, causing delays and cancellations. We deeply apologise to our guests whose travel plans have been disrupted today. We’re working to get them to their destinations as quickly as we can.”
“For those who have a flight with us, please check your flight status before leaving for the airport. Also, a flexible travel policy is in place to support our guests,” the carrier added.
As per the company, the outage started at 3:30 pm due to a problem with Alaska Airlines' main data centre that impacted crucial airline systems which “run various operations.” To ensure safety the airline temporarily grounded all flights.
It is worth noting that a similar tech outage grounded Alaska Airlines flights for around three hours in July.