Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez extravagant wedding plans unveiled: Details inside

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is all set to marry fiancée Lauren Sánchez in Vinece, Italy

Among the most anticipated celebrity weddings of 2025, none stands out quite like that of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and television personality Lauren Sánchez.

According to Entertainment Times, the luxurious weeding is all set to take place in Venice, Italy, the extravagant three-day affair is estimated to cost $10 to $11 million as per the ET reports.

The event will feature an exclusive guest list of global celebrities, yacht excursions aboard Bezos’s $500 million vessel, and a custom designer gown reportedly styled with input from Vogue’s Anna Wintour. With its opulent setting, elite entertainment, and lavish scale, the Bezos-Sánchez wedding is poised to be one of the most iconic celebrations of the year.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez is set to tie the knot in June

The billionaire couple is said to be tying the knot from June 24 to 26 in the city of love and romance, Venice, Italy.

According to the sources, the ceremony could take place at celebrity hotspots like the Aman Venice and the Gritti Palace 16th-century mansions that are notorious for hosting celebrity weddings, including George and Amal Clooney's.

As per theknot reports, at a nightly price tag of approximately $500,000, these ultra-private spaces not only provide privacy but a backdrop for the luxury affair that is the elite gathering.

Their three-day partying is set to be complemented by daily yacht cruises on Bezos's $500 million mega-yacht moored in the Venice Lagoon.

Billionaire couple Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding venue

The couple is reportedly planning to host their wedding festivities at the historic Scuola Grande della Misericordia. Originally built in 1310 as one of Venice’s prestigious Seven Scuole Grandi institutions reserved for the city’s elite, the venue is a masterpiece of Renaissance architecture.

Adorned with grand frescoes by legendary artists such as Tintoretto, Veronese, and Pellegrini, it stands as one of the most opulent event spaces in Venice today. Now repurposed for high-profile exhibitions and celebrations, the majestic hall can accommodate up to 1,000 guests.

