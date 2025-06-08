Up to 1.7 million eggs recalled amid Salmonella outbreak, CDC reports

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are probing a multistate Salmonella outbreak associated with 1.7 million eggs recalled by a California-based egg distributor.
The August Egg Company issued a recall of its 1.7 million dozen brown cage-free and brown certified organic eggs on Friday, sold under numerous brand names that may lead to illness, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Of the 79 people sickened, 21 people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported, the CDC said.
Salmonella outbreak has sickened more than 70 people
More than 70 individuals reported illness, and 21 of them have been hospitalized; however, no deaths have been reported, according to the CDC.
The CDC further reported that the eggs were distributed to stores and different restaurants in Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Washington and Wyoming.
In a statement to the FDA, the company stated, “August Egg Company is not selling fresh shell eggs at this time. Our firm has voluntarily been diverting eggs to an egg-breaking plant for over 30 days, which pasteurizes the eggs and kills any potential foodborne pathogens.”
“It is important to know that when our processing plant identified this concern, we immediately began diverting all eggs from the plant to an egg-breaking facility, which pasteurizes the eggs and kills any pathogens,” the company added.
If you have already bought the recalled eggs, you should either throw them out or return them to the stores, according to the CDC.