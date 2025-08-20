Home / Health

Sensitive personality people more vulnerable to experience mood disorders

Researchers found that up to 31% of the entire population is considered highly sensitive

Sensitive personality people more vulnerable to experience mood disorders
Sensitive personality people more vulnerable to experience mood disorders

A recent study revealed that sensitive individuals tend to have an increased risk of developing a mood disorder.

According to the report published in the journal Clinical Psychological Science, especially, highly sensitive people are more vulnerable to develop different mental disorders such as depression or anxiety.

For the review, researchers gathered data from 33 prior studies seeking the mental health of up to 12,700 people.

The team focused on sensitivity, a trait that reflects an escalated ability to respond to stimuli such as bright lights, minor tweaks in surroundings, and other people’s moods.

Researchers found that up to 31% of the entire population is considered highly sensitive.

Lead researcher and a psychotherapist and doctoral student at Queen Mary University of London, Tom Falkenstein, stated:

“This is the most extensive systematic review on sensitivity and mental health in adolescents and adults to date, and is the first ever meta-analysis on the topic to estimate the impact of this relationship.”

Researchers discovered that sensitivity is typically overlooked in mental health and is associated with depression, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and agoraphobia.

They further revealed that, considering sensitivity in treatment and diagnosis, highly sensitive people may benefit more from different techniques, such as mindfulness, enhancing mental health care outcomes.

You Might Like:

AAP updates vaccine guidelines, diverging from CDC on Covid19 shots for kids

AAP updates vaccine guidelines, diverging from CDC on Covid19 shots for kids
Previously, CDC questioned COVID-19 shots for young children and explicitly advised them for all children aged 6 to 23 months

Measles outbreak in Texas officially ended after affecting 700 people

Measles outbreak in Texas officially ended after affecting 700 people
Measles outbreak is finally over in Texas, officials warned the threat still remains due to recent outbreaks in North America

Novo Nordisk slashes Ozempic price for self-pay patients in US

Novo Nordisk slashes Ozempic price for self-pay patients in US
With price reduction, Novo Nordisk aims to make Ozempic more accessible to everyone

Top collagen-rich foods for better skin, hair, joints health

Top collagen-rich foods for better skin, hair, joints health
Natural ways to boost your collagen with easy dietary changes

Brain implants decode inner thoughts to help patients with speech challenges

Brain implants decode inner thoughts to help patients with speech challenges
The interface has been built to only allow the decoding when users wants, eliminating the risk of invading privacy

From flu meds to antidepressants: Pills that clash with coffee

From flu meds to antidepressants: Pills that clash with coffee
There are some household medicines that when combined with coffee can have less effect on the body

Does black coffee help in weight loss? Science-backed benefits

Does black coffee help in weight loss? Science-backed benefits
Discover a few essential benefits of consuming black coffee daily for overall wellness

What is VEXAS syndrome? Rare genetic condition associated with inflammation

What is VEXAS syndrome? Rare genetic condition associated with inflammation
VEXAS syndrome is marked by repeated inflammation as the immune system attacks the body’s own cells

This common food could help you sleep better, study finds

This common food could help you sleep better, study finds
Including this fruit in your daily diet may support better sleep naturally

Some children benefit from exposure therapy to food allergens, study

Some children benefit from exposure therapy to food allergens, study
Blood of children who received benefit from exposure therapy indicated reduced levels of immunoglobulins, cytokines, more

Experts urge vaccinations as measles cases surge across 10 countries

Experts urge vaccinations as measles cases surge across 10 countries
Up to 108,000 measles cases have been confirmed worldwide this year, with Europe, Africa, and the eastern Mediterranean

Sudan faces alarming rise in Cholera deaths

Sudan faces alarming rise in Cholera deaths
Cholera is caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae, a bacterial disease, spread via contaminated water and food