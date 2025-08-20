Sensitive personality people more vulnerable to experience mood disorders

A recent study revealed that sensitive individuals tend to have an increased risk of developing a mood disorder.
According to the report published in the journal Clinical Psychological Science, especially, highly sensitive people are more vulnerable to develop different mental disorders such as depression or anxiety.
For the review, researchers gathered data from 33 prior studies seeking the mental health of up to 12,700 people.
The team focused on sensitivity, a trait that reflects an escalated ability to respond to stimuli such as bright lights, minor tweaks in surroundings, and other people’s moods.
Researchers found that up to 31% of the entire population is considered highly sensitive.
Lead researcher and a psychotherapist and doctoral student at Queen Mary University of London, Tom Falkenstein, stated:
“This is the most extensive systematic review on sensitivity and mental health in adolescents and adults to date, and is the first ever meta-analysis on the topic to estimate the impact of this relationship.”
Researchers discovered that sensitivity is typically overlooked in mental health and is associated with depression, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and agoraphobia.
They further revealed that, considering sensitivity in treatment and diagnosis, highly sensitive people may benefit more from different techniques, such as mindfulness, enhancing mental health care outcomes.