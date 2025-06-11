World

LA curfew: Karen Bass takes extreme measures amid immigration protests

Protests over Trump's immigration crackdown have turned into a nation-wide demonstration

  • by Web Desk
  • |
LA curfew: Karen Bass takes extreme measures amid immigration protests
LA curfew: Karen Bass takes extreme measures amid immigration protests

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has announced a curfew for a portion of US's second-largest city amid protests against President Donald Trump's immigration tactics.

The curfew is in place for a one-square-mile area in downtown and has been in effect from 8 p.m. on Tuesday to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, June 11.

In a press conference, Karen noted, "Many businesses have now been affected or vandalised. Last night, there were 23 businesses that were looted."

She called people who do not reside and work in downtown LA to "avoid the area," adding that authorities will detain individuals who break the freshly imposed curfew.

LA protests only affecting a small portion of the city

Karen further added, "I think it is important to point this out, not to minimise the vandalism and violence that has taken place there – it has been significant – because it is extremely important to know that what is happening in this 1 square mile is not affecting the city."

The 71-year-old Democratic politician also shared that, unlike what seems to appear on the internet and in the news, the protests are not a "city-wide crisis" and are only affecting the small portion.

Karen's order came as protests against the Trump administration's raids on suspected undocumented migrants entered a fifth night in Los Angeles.

The demonstration has spread to other cities including Chicago, Atlanta, and New York.

Unrest in Colombia: Explosions in southwest area claims at least seven lives
Unrest in Colombia: Explosions in southwest area claims at least seven lives
The wave of explosion took place days after Presidential candidate Miguel Uribe was injured in shooting
Elon Musk feud triggers 'mysterious' disappearance of Trump’s Tesla
Elon Musk feud triggers 'mysterious' disappearance of Trump’s Tesla
Elon Musk supported impeaching Trump and warned that Trump's tariffs would lead to a recession
Flamingo Land’s holiday park dreams on hold after National Park rejection
Flamingo Land’s holiday park dreams on hold after National Park rejection
Flamingo Land first shared its idea for the holiday park in 2018, but took it back in 2019 because of negative responses
Elon Musk faces shocking allegations of foreign influence in bombshell report
Elon Musk faces shocking allegations of foreign influence in bombshell report
Musk gave more than $250 million to help Trump win the election through a special group called America PAC
Uber to launch robotaxi trials without safety drivers in London by next spring
Uber to launch robotaxi trials without safety drivers in London by next spring
Uber will carry out this trial in partnership with Wayve, a UK-based artificial intelligence company
China bar banks from using Labubu dolls for marketing purposes
China bar banks from using Labubu dolls for marketing purposes
The banks in China have taken strict measures against promotion gift including Labubu dolls
Austria, Graz school shooting: Nine including suspect killed
Austria, Graz school shooting: Nine including suspect killed
Graz Mayor Elke Kahr confirms death of several students in ga un attack at a high school
UN report reveals alarming decline in global fertility rates
UN report reveals alarming decline in global fertility rates
UN warns of 'unprecedented decline' in global fertility rates amid soaring cost of living
LA protests escalate: Trump deploys another 2,000 National Guards, 700 Marines
LA protests escalate: Trump deploys another 2,000 National Guards, 700 Marines
Los Angeles unrest continues as protesters and police remain in standoff on fourth day
Michelle Obama on daughter Malia's decision to change surname for film career
Michelle Obama on daughter Malia's decision to change surname for film career
Former United States First Lady, Michelle Obama, has shared her reaction to Malia dropping the family surname
Warner Bros. Discovery major shake-up: Splits cable, streaming businesses
Warner Bros. Discovery major shake-up: Splits cable, streaming businesses
HBO Max and CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery set to split into two companies
Australian journalist hit with rubber bullet during LA protests coverage
Australian journalist hit with rubber bullet during LA protests coverage
Los Angeles has been witnessing intense protests triggered by Trump administration's ongoing immigration raids