LA curfew: Karen Bass takes extreme measures amid immigration protests

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has announced a curfew for a portion of US's second-largest city amid protests against President Donald Trump's immigration tactics.
The curfew is in place for a one-square-mile area in downtown and has been in effect from 8 p.m. on Tuesday to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, June 11.
In a press conference, Karen noted, "Many businesses have now been affected or vandalised. Last night, there were 23 businesses that were looted."
She called people who do not reside and work in downtown LA to "avoid the area," adding that authorities will detain individuals who break the freshly imposed curfew.
LA protests only affecting a small portion of the city
Karen further added, "I think it is important to point this out, not to minimise the vandalism and violence that has taken place there – it has been significant – because it is extremely important to know that what is happening in this 1 square mile is not affecting the city."
The 71-year-old Democratic politician also shared that, unlike what seems to appear on the internet and in the news, the protests are not a "city-wide crisis" and are only affecting the small portion.
Karen's order came as protests against the Trump administration's raids on suspected undocumented migrants entered a fifth night in Los Angeles.
The demonstration has spread to other cities including Chicago, Atlanta, and New York.