Elon Musk ‘regrets’ posts about Donald Trump: ‘Went too far’

Elon Musk regretted about his “too far” social media posts about US President Donald Trump.
According to BBC, a week after a wordy war on social media the tech giant expressed his regrets on some of his posts about his ally Trump.
In a post on his platform, the world’s richest person wrote, “I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far.”
The two were embroiled in a public fallout, after the Tesla owner called Trump's tax bill a "disgusting abomination".
His post comes after Trump declared that their relationship was over, and that he had no interest in mending ties with Musk.
The budget, which includes huge tax breaks and more defence spending, was passed by the House of Representatives last month and is now being considered by senators.
Musk urged Americans to call their representatives in Washington to "kill the bill" as he believed it would "cause a recession in the second half of the year".
The tech billionaire claimed, without evidence, that Trump appears in unreleased government files linked to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The White House rubbished those claims.
In response Trump said Musk had "lost his mind" and threatened to cancel his government contracts which have an estimated value of $38bn (£28bn). A significant chunk of that goes to Musk's space technology company SpaceX.
"I think it's a very bad thing, because he's very disrespectful. You could not disrespect the office of the president," Trump said in an interview with NBC on Sunday.
Musk appeared to have deleted many of his posts over the weekend, including one that called for Trump's impeachment.