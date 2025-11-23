Health

Tips to avoid allergy and asthma triggers this holiday season

Here are a few tips to avoid allergy and asthma triggers this holiday season

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Tips to avoid allergy and asthma triggers this holiday season
Tips to avoid allergy and asthma triggers this holiday season

The holidays bring lights, family gatherings and travel, but a sudden surge in allergy and asthma triggers.

President of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) Dr. Cherie Zachary stated, “With some precautions, individuals can enjoy the season without irritation.”

Plan ahead for travel

Planes, hotels, and relatives’ homes can expose you to dust, germs and allergens. To stay safe, people should carry their allergy-proof pillow, inhalers, and antihistamines to treat the allergy if it occurs.

Be cautious with holiday meals

Festive dishes may be contaminated and consist of hidden allergens. Before eating them, you should ask about ingredients, especially at potlucks or restaurants.

People with severe allergies should carry two doses of epinephrine to immediately treat the allergy.

Manage holiday stress

Stress can aggravate allergy, causing prolonged symptoms.

Practice deep breathing and follow an undisrupted sleeping pattern to support your immune system.

Protect yourself from cold air

Cold temperature can trigger asthma, people are strongly advised to wear a mask to warm that stops any particle from entering the trachea.

Most importantly, be mindful of sudden shifts between outdoor cold and indoor heat.

