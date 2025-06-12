Snapchat launches the latest Lens+ subscription tier

Sci-Tech

Snapchat has introduce the latest Snapchat+ tier called “Lens+,” providing users access to the benefits unlocked with the standard tier.

The company revealed on Wednesday, that the latest “Lens+” allows users to use multiple Lenses that allow you “play, create, and share Snaps” with others.

Snapchat’s latest Lens+ subscription tier pricing

The new tier, Lens+ is currently available for $8.99 per month, offering users access to exclusive Lenses and improved augmented reality (AR) experiences.

In a blog post, the company stated: “We’re starting with Lenses built by Snapchat and select creators, including exclusive new AI video Lenses, a brand new Bitmoji Game Lens, and more — and we’ll be adding new AR experiences every week.”

It is pertinent to mention that select Lens creators can easily monetise exclusive Lenses, offering an efficient way for creators to increase their earnings on the platform.

However,the revenue split for the creators has yet to be revealed.

With the recently launched subscription tier, Snap aims to increase its revenue by locking its state-of-the-art Lenses and AR experience behind a paywall. 

