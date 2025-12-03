Sci-Tech

NASA plans to launch mini telescope to hunt for life on 20 distant planets

NASA to send mini telescope Pandora in space with a big mission to find alien life

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
NASA plans to launch mini telescope to hunt for life on 20 distant planets
NASA plans to launch mini telescope to hunt for life on 20 distant planets

NASA is set to launch a new telescope in the search for signs of life beyond Earth, and it is far smaller than the observatories we are used to, weighing just 716 pounds and measuring 17 inches across.

According to Times, the telescope launching in 2026, Pandora will focus on 20 carefully selected exoplanets, or planets orbiting other stars. It will stare at each one for up to 24 hours at a time, repeating those marathon sessions again and again.

That intense observation is meant to capture the chemical fingerprints in their atmospheres, clues that could reveal whether any of these distant planets might support life. The mission builds on decades of exoplanet discoveries, from Kepler’s thousands of finds to Webb’s detailed atmospheric measurements.

The work Pandora does will be more challenging than just looking at the filtered starlight and copying down the chemistry it reveals. That’s because stars are not steady, unchanging sources of illumination.

There are brighter, hotter regions on the surface called faculae, and cooler darker ones similar to sunspots. They change and grow and shrink and move as the star rotates, and can bollix up the readings the astronomers are trying to take.

As per Ben Hord, a NASA postdoctoral program fellow at the Goddard Space Flight Center who spoke at the 245th meeting of the American Astronomical Society last January, variations in the light of the star can mimic or erase the signal of water. 

Teasing apart those false signals from the true ones across the chemical spectrum is the reason Pandora spends so much time, star by star, in its observation sessions.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

AWS upgrades AgentCore with new policy controls, memory features, and more

AWS upgrades AgentCore with new policy controls, memory features, and more
The updates were revealed at AWS re:Invent, aiming to push the boundaries towards excellence

YouTube launches its own variant of Spotify Wrapped for videos

YouTube launches its own variant of Spotify Wrapped for videos
YouTube also introduced trend charts emphasising the top topics, creators, podcasts, and songs in the US for 2025

Apple Music Replay 2025 now available: How to access it?

Apple Music Replay 2025 now available: How to access it?
Apple Music Replay 2025 released as a weekly update in 2019 ahead of shifting to a yearly recap format in 2022

Nvidia unveils ‘Alpamayo-R1’ to boost autonomous driving

Nvidia unveils ‘Alpamayo-R1’ to boost autonomous driving
Alpamayo-R1 is the first model of its kind primarily focused on self-driving systems

Top 10 AI tools of 2025 that are transforming industries

Top 10 AI tools of 2025 that are transforming industries
Artificial intelligence expected to boom and become $126 billion market by 2025

Samsung takes internet by storm with first-ever multi-folding smartphone

Samsung takes internet by storm with first-ever multi-folding smartphone
Samsung unveils its first multi-folding phone, the Galaxy Z TriFold, at Samsung Gangnam in South Korea

Runway Gen 4.5 surpasses Google and OpenAI in AI video creation

Runway Gen 4.5 surpasses Google and OpenAI in AI video creation
Runway's Gen-4.5, nicknamed "David," dethrones AI giants like Google and OpenAI in text-to-video benchmarks

Synopsys stock jumps as Nvidia invests $2 billion in AI collaboration

Synopsys stock jumps as Nvidia invests $2 billion in AI collaboration
Nvidia has so far spent huge sums in AI-related firm including OpenAI

ByteDance unveils AI voice assistant for China’s ZTE smartphones

ByteDance unveils AI voice assistant for China’s ZTE smartphones
ByteDance rolls out AI voice assistant for Chinese smartphones, starting with ZTE Nubia M153

Amazon, Google team up to unveil multicloud network for faster data sharing

Amazon, Google team up to unveil multicloud network for faster data sharing
Google and Amazon develop multicloud networking service amid growing demand of reliable connectivity

Apple to start integrating Intel chips in 2027 again

Apple to start integrating Intel chips in 2027 again
The shift would mark a major reversal for Apple that discontinued integrating Intel chipsets in 2020

WhatsApp improves reaction experience with status sticker: Report

WhatsApp improves reaction experience with status sticker: Report
Creators can opt any emoji from the full library, while viewers can send reactions with a single click with this update