Irregular sleep patterns alters teens' brains, study

Researchers discovered that lack of sleep caused the different regions to reduce connectivity

Irregular sleep patterns alters teens' brains, study

A recent study revealed that lack of sleep in teens could bring alterations to the brain, making them impulsive and aggressive.

According to research published in the journal Brain and Behavior, teenagers with less sleep were found to have reduced connectivity between the ventromedial prefrontal cortex, parts of the brain that play a vital role in decision-making, and more.

Problems in these parts of the brain are associated with mental illnesses such as depression and schizophrenia, researchers said.

How irregular sleep patterns alters teens' brains?

For the study, researchers assessed data on more than 2,800 using Fitbit wrist devices to track their sleep patterns for at least two weeks. The kids then underwent MRI brain scans.

Results indicated that irregular sleep patterns adversely affected the kids’ default mode network.

Researchers discovered that lack of sleep caused the different regions to reduce connectivity.

Furthermore, these kids had a higher chance of developing behavioural issues such as aggression, hyperactivity, and more.

Lead researcher Linhao Zhang, a recent doctoral graduate of the University of Georgia College of Family and Consumer Sciences, stated, “Adolescence is an extremely critical period for brain development, and sleep is critical for brain development, But many adolescents don’t get enough quality sleep at night.”

The research highlights the significance of sleep which plays an important role in healthy brain development, and promotes overall well-being during teenage.

