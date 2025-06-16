World

World’s safest countries to live in 2025 revealed: See who tops the list

Here are top 10 safest countries in the world selected by Global Peace Index (GPI) every year

World’s safest countries to live in 2025 revealed: See who top the list
World’s safest countries to live in 2025 revealed: See who top the list

As the world becomes more diverse and faces serious problems like political conflicts, international tensions, income inequality ad environmental damage, people are moving to other countries for a safer habitat.

Despite all these issues, there are still some countries that are peaceful, safe and free from internal conflicts.

The safest countries in the world usually have several shared features. They are wealthy, have strong support systems for their citizens like healthcare and strong education system, fair justice system and government that treat their citizens well.

Other key reasons for their safety include low poverty, steady economies, respect for the law, strict rules on guns, stable leadership and strong online safety measures.

Here are top 5 safest countries in the world which are selected every year through the Global Peace Index (GPI) to measure how safe and peaceful a country is.

It is pertinent to note that a lower score means the country is more peaceful and safer to live in.

Iceland:

World’s safest countries to live in 2025 revealed: See who tops the list

With a GPI score of 1.112, Iceland has been ranked the safest country in the world for 17th year in a row.

This is because of its strong social unity and responsive government and also the country has no miltary, so money is instead spent on free healthcare, education and a strong welfare system that reduce inequality and crime.

Beside this, Iceland's political system is one of the most trusted in the world and its strong training for natural disasters and excellent online safety also help protect its people and tourists.

Ireland:

World’s safest countries to live in 2025 revealed: See who tops the list

Ireland is ranked as the second safest country in the world with GPI score of 1.303. The country has a strong and stable political system, trusted government institutions and very low violent crimes.

Ireland doesn't take part in military conflicts and spends little on defence, instead using budget to provide free health care, social support and modern education system.

In addition to this, Ireland has also free media, strong laws and good relationship with other countries which make it a very safe place to live.

Austria:

World’s safest countries to live in 2025 revealed: See who tops the list

Austria, with GPI score of 1.313 is ranked third most safest country to live.

Since it regained independence in 1955, Austria has stayed out of military alliances and instead focused on promoting dialogue and peace.

Austria also has stable democratic system, low income inequality and provides universal healthcare and education.

Strict gun laws, fair justice systems and a high standard of living all contribute to strong and peaceful society.

New Zealand:

World’s safest countries to live in 2025 revealed: See who tops the list

New Zealand is ranked as the fourth safest country in the world to live in with GPI score of 1.323.

Police officers don't usually carry guns and this country doesn't get involved in world conflicts and is far away from other countries which help it stay peaceful.

The country also treats everyone fairly and has a strong education and healthcare systems.

Singapore:

World’s safest countries to live in 2025 revealed: See who tops the list

With a GPI score of 1.339, Singapore is ranked as the fifth safest country in the world as safety and law enforcement are present in every part of life.

There are strict rules against owing guns and serious punishment for voilent crimes and drug offences. Also, security cameras are placed everywhere.

The government also provides basic services like housing, healthcare and education which reduce inequality and develop peace in the society.

Other safest countries to live in 2025:

Switzerland - 1.35

Portugal - 1.372

Denmark - 1.382

Slovenia - 1.395

Malaysia - 1.427

US largest deportation program in history: Trump directs ICE to expand efforts
US largest deportation program in history: Trump directs ICE to expand efforts
Donald Trump orders ICE to crack down on undocumented migrants in large Democratic-run cities
Top US charitable billionaires in 2025: Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and others
Top US charitable billionaires in 2025: Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and others
America's top 25 billionaire philanthropists' lifetime giving reached $241 billion last year
Leonard Lauder, Estée Lauder heir, former CEO passes away at 92
Leonard Lauder, Estée Lauder heir, former CEO passes away at 92
New York’s billionaire Leonard Lauder had an estimated net worth of $10.1 bn (£7.5bn)
Minnesota lawmakers shooting: Suspect arrested after 'largest manhunt' in state
Minnesota lawmakers shooting: Suspect arrested after 'largest manhunt' in state
The suspected was arrested after a two-day manhunt by the authorities in Minnesota
Blaise Metreweli set to lead MI6 as first female chief in 116-year history
Blaise Metreweli set to lead MI6 as first female chief in 116-year history
UK spy agency MI6 makes history by appointing its first ever female chief in over a century
15 peaceful travel destinations for truly refreshing vacation
15 peaceful travel destinations for truly refreshing vacation
Here are top 15 destinations which are the opposite of busy and overrun tourist spots
Malala Yousafzai pens emotional note for her dad on Father’s Day
Malala Yousafzai pens emotional note for her dad on Father’s Day
Malala Yousafzai is a Pakistani female education activist, film and television producer and youngest Nobel laureate
Pune bridge collapse leaves 2 dead, several injured in shocking tragedy
Pune bridge collapse leaves 2 dead, several injured in shocking tragedy
Eyewitnesses said that large crowd was walking on the bridge when it suddenly broke and fell
Muhammad Ali's historic sketch by Eric Morecambe heads to auction at iconic value
Muhammad Ali's historic sketch by Eric Morecambe heads to auction at iconic value
The artwork was first displayed in a London exhibition called 'Brush With the Famous'
Turkey hot air balloon crash leaves 1 dead, 19 injured
Turkey hot air balloon crash leaves 1 dead, 19 injured
Tourists injured and the pilot died after hot air balloon crashed in central Turkey
Indian Himalayan state Uttarakhand helicopter crash kills 7 pilgrims
Indian Himalayan state Uttarakhand helicopter crash kills 7 pilgrims
Helicopter carrying 7 on board from Hindu pilgrimage site crashed in northern Indian state
Minnesota manhunt underway after deadly shooting of Democratic lawmakers
Minnesota manhunt underway after deadly shooting of Democratic lawmakers
Minnesota Democratic House leader killed, another injured in 'politically motivated' attack