World’s safest countries to live in 2025 revealed: See who tops the list

As the world becomes more diverse and faces serious problems like political conflicts, international tensions, income inequality ad environmental damage, people are moving to other countries for a safer habitat.
Despite all these issues, there are still some countries that are peaceful, safe and free from internal conflicts.
The safest countries in the world usually have several shared features. They are wealthy, have strong support systems for their citizens like healthcare and strong education system, fair justice system and government that treat their citizens well.
Other key reasons for their safety include low poverty, steady economies, respect for the law, strict rules on guns, stable leadership and strong online safety measures.
Here are top 5 safest countries in the world which are selected every year through the Global Peace Index (GPI) to measure how safe and peaceful a country is.
It is pertinent to note that a lower score means the country is more peaceful and safer to live in.
Iceland:
With a GPI score of 1.112, Iceland has been ranked the safest country in the world for 17th year in a row.
This is because of its strong social unity and responsive government and also the country has no miltary, so money is instead spent on free healthcare, education and a strong welfare system that reduce inequality and crime.
Beside this, Iceland's political system is one of the most trusted in the world and its strong training for natural disasters and excellent online safety also help protect its people and tourists.
Ireland:
Ireland is ranked as the second safest country in the world with GPI score of 1.303. The country has a strong and stable political system, trusted government institutions and very low violent crimes.
Ireland doesn't take part in military conflicts and spends little on defence, instead using budget to provide free health care, social support and modern education system.
In addition to this, Ireland has also free media, strong laws and good relationship with other countries which make it a very safe place to live.
Austria:
Austria, with GPI score of 1.313 is ranked third most safest country to live.
Since it regained independence in 1955, Austria has stayed out of military alliances and instead focused on promoting dialogue and peace.
Austria also has stable democratic system, low income inequality and provides universal healthcare and education.
Strict gun laws, fair justice systems and a high standard of living all contribute to strong and peaceful society.
New Zealand:
New Zealand is ranked as the fourth safest country in the world to live in with GPI score of 1.323.
Police officers don't usually carry guns and this country doesn't get involved in world conflicts and is far away from other countries which help it stay peaceful.
The country also treats everyone fairly and has a strong education and healthcare systems.
Singapore:
With a GPI score of 1.339, Singapore is ranked as the fifth safest country in the world as safety and law enforcement are present in every part of life.
There are strict rules against owing guns and serious punishment for voilent crimes and drug offences. Also, security cameras are placed everywhere.
The government also provides basic services like housing, healthcare and education which reduce inequality and develop peace in the society.
Other safest countries to live in 2025:
Switzerland - 1.35
Portugal - 1.372
Denmark - 1.382
Slovenia - 1.395
Malaysia - 1.427