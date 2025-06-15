Sports

Queen's 2025: Tatjana Maria makes history as first woman champion in 52 years

Maria won this tournament by defeating top players like Madison Keys and Elena Rybakina

Tatjana Maria achieved an incredible milestone by winning the Queen's tournament, becoming the first woman in 52 years to do so.

She started from the qualifying rounds and defeated world number 15 Amanda Anisimova with a score of 6-3, 6-4.

Maria won this tournament by defeating top players like Australian Open champion Madison Keys and 2022 Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina and Karolina Muchova.

Maria dedicates emotional victory to her children:

After winning the match, the player said, "A dream come true. I came here I was never thinking I could hold the trophy at the end," as per France24.

She went on to share, "When we arrived my little girl said: 'Wow that's a nice trophy, so big' and I said: 'OK let's go for it, I will try to win it'. And in the end I've won it, it's incredible." 

"Everything is possible if you believe in it. You go your way, doesn't matter which it is but you have to keep going. I want to show this to my kids and hopefully they are proud. It's amazing," Maria added.

At the end of the match, when Anisimova hit the ball out of bounds and Maria won, Maria raised her arms in joy and disbelief and then quickly went to celebrate with her husband and daughters.

Afterwards, both players walked to the net and hugged each other.

With this victory, she became the oldest player ever to win a WTA 500-level tennis championship.

