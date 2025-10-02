Home / Sports

David Beckham earns record-breaking profits from business ventures

David and Victoria Beckham's net worth skyrockets after smart business moves

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
David Beckham earns record-breaking profits from business ventures
David Beckham earns record-breaking profits from business ventures

David Beckham has made whopping profits from his business ventures in recent years.

According to The Guardian, the Inter Miami co-owner earned 23.6 million from his business ventures last year, and brand deals with major companies like Stella Artois and SharkNinja added to his successful business empire.

Beckham's company, DRJB Holdings, saw a significant increase in profits last year, with pre-tax profit rising by 44% to $44.9 million in 2024, compared to $36 million in 2023.

The massive growth of the company resulted in a substantial payout of $52.5 million in dividends to investors, including the co-owner of Salford City.

In addition to this, the company this year distributed $23.2 million in dividends, with Beckham receiving around $10.4 million.

This means that Beckham has earned more from business empires in just two years than the £25m that Real Madrid paid to buy him from Manchester United in 2003.

A source told The Sun, “David is still an incredibly sought-after face for campaigns, but he’s matured into an incredibly impressive and canny businessman, too. He really enjoys the boardroom machinations, and whilst he looks as incredible as ever, he probably won’t want to be on billboards in his pants forever.”

“Six years after setting up his own brand management operation, he is more hands-on than ever. Right now he’s at a really exciting next stage of evolution and loves getting involved with new projects," the insider added.

After the staggering success of the business ventures, the net worth of David and his wife, Victoria Beckham, whose fashion and beauty business recorded over £100 million in revenue for the first time in 2024, is around $500 million, earning them a spot on the Sunday Times Rich List.

You Might Like:

Brian Snitker steps down as Braves manager following disastrous season

Brian Snitker steps down as Braves manager following disastrous season
The announcement came after Atlanta Braves failed to make the postseason for the first time since 2017

Xbox Game Pass adds 45+ games, price hikes to $30

Xbox Game Pass adds 45+ games, price hikes to $30
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier, previously priced at $19.99, is now available for $29.99 per month, marking a 50% surge

Napheesa Collier slams WNBA commissioner over 'worst leadership'

Napheesa Collier slams WNBA commissioner over 'worst leadership'
The Minnesota Lynx player gave a scathing interview about WNBA's 'lack of accountability'

Lewis Hamilton thanks 'amazing friend' Kirstin for caring for late dog Roscoe

Lewis Hamilton thanks 'amazing friend' Kirstin for caring for late dog Roscoe
Hamilton's beloved pet dog Roscoe, passed away after suffering from pneumonia

Why Singapore GP could define Max Verstappen's 2025 season

Why Singapore GP could define Max Verstappen's 2025 season
The Dutchman secured his third and fourth Grand Prix wins of the 2025 season in Monza and Baku

Jannik Sinner lifts China Open trophy after beating Learner Tien

Jannik Sinner lifts China Open trophy after beating Learner Tien
World No. 2 Sinner claims China Open trophy after US Open heartbreak to Carlos Alcaraz

Kylian Mbappe aims for ‘five goals’ after scoring hat-trick for Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe aims for ‘five goals’ after scoring hat-trick for Real Madrid
Mbappe hat-trick leads Real Madrid to a dominant win over Kairat Almaty at Champions League

Carlos Alcaraz slams ‘very tight’ WTA schedule, pulls out of Shanghai Masters

Carlos Alcaraz slams ‘very tight’ WTA schedule, pulls out of Shanghai Masters
World No. 1 Alcaraz beat Taylor Fritz in the final to win Japan Open despite injury

Carlos Alcaraz receives 'special' congratulations message after Japan Open victory

Carlos Alcaraz receives 'special' congratulations message after Japan Open victory
Alcaraz won the Japan Open by defeating American player Taylor Fritz in straight sets

Daniil Medvedev retires after heated China Open umpire clash

Daniil Medvedev retires after heated China Open umpire clash
Daniil Medvedev retired from his China Open semi-final after arguing with the umpire

Carlos Alcaraz clinches Japan Open tittle with victory over Taylor Fritz

Carlos Alcaraz clinches Japan Open tittle with victory over Taylor Fritz
Carlos Alcaraz has won three consecutive ATP tittles including the Cincinnati Open and US Open

David Beckham hails Declan Rice following Champions League heroics

David Beckham hails Declan Rice following Champions League heroics
Declan Rice's skills has been compared to David Beckham's famous dead-ball ability