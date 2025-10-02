David Beckham earns record-breaking profits from business ventures

David Beckham has made whopping profits from his business ventures in recent years.
According to The Guardian, the Inter Miami co-owner earned 23.6 million from his business ventures last year, and brand deals with major companies like Stella Artois and SharkNinja added to his successful business empire.
Beckham's company, DRJB Holdings, saw a significant increase in profits last year, with pre-tax profit rising by 44% to $44.9 million in 2024, compared to $36 million in 2023.
The massive growth of the company resulted in a substantial payout of $52.5 million in dividends to investors, including the co-owner of Salford City.
In addition to this, the company this year distributed $23.2 million in dividends, with Beckham receiving around $10.4 million.
This means that Beckham has earned more from business empires in just two years than the £25m that Real Madrid paid to buy him from Manchester United in 2003.
A source told The Sun, “David is still an incredibly sought-after face for campaigns, but he’s matured into an incredibly impressive and canny businessman, too. He really enjoys the boardroom machinations, and whilst he looks as incredible as ever, he probably won’t want to be on billboards in his pants forever.”
“Six years after setting up his own brand management operation, he is more hands-on than ever. Right now he’s at a really exciting next stage of evolution and loves getting involved with new projects," the insider added.
After the staggering success of the business ventures, the net worth of David and his wife, Victoria Beckham, whose fashion and beauty business recorded over £100 million in revenue for the first time in 2024, is around $500 million, earning them a spot on the Sunday Times Rich List.