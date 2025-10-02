David Beckham pens heartfelt tribute to legendary conservationist Jane Goodall

Football legend David Beckham has paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary conservationist Jane Goodall after her death.
Taking to Instagram, the former English football professional expressed sadness at the passing of the chimpanzee researcher and praised her work.
Inter Miami co-owner wrote, “So sorry to hear of the passing of Dr Jane Goodall…what a sad loss to our world and an incredible life’s work in service of the causes she cared so passionately about.”
“Jane was a brilliant communicator whose curiosity and compassion inspired young people to care about nature and the future of our planet. Sending love to her family and the @janegoodallinst, which does such important work. Thank you for inspiring us and many generations,” he added.
Goodell passed away of natural causes on Wednesday, October 1, in California, her institute announced.
The Jane Goodall Institute stated on social media, “Goodall died peacefully in her sleep while in Los Angeles on a speaking tour of the United States.”
She became one of the world's most revered wildlife advocates and spent more than 65 years studying wild chimpanzees in Gombe, Tanzania. She was also the first ever person who witnessed an animal using a tool.
Goodall has written more than 27 books and a doctoral thesis titled The Behaviour of Free-living Chimpanzees in the Gombe Stream Reserve.
Furthermore, besides Beckham, former US President Barack Obama, actor and environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio, the United Nations, Greenpeace, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, also paid tribute to Goodall.