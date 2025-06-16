World

Minnesota lawmakers shooting: Suspect arrested after 'largest manhunt' in state

The suspected was arrested after a two-day manhunt by the authorities in Minnesota

Authorities have arrested a man suspected of opening fire on two Minnesota legislators and their spouses.

On Sunday night, June 15, the man was apprehended after the assassination of one lawmaker and her husband a day prior.

Vance Boelter is suspected of fatally shooting the Democratic state representative Melisa Hortman and her husband Mark at their residence early on Saturday.

The 57-year-old man is also suspected of shooting the state senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, at their home, leaving them with serious injuries.

Charges against Vance Boelter

According to a criminal complaint unsealed on Sunday night, Boelter is facing two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Authorities claim that after police responded to a shooting at Hortman's House, Boelter fled on foot from the scenes while wearing a law enforcement uniform.

Earlier Sunday, Drew Evans, superintendent of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, shared in a press conference that a nationwide warrant had been issued for the suspect's arrest.

He further added that a car was found on Sunday, believed to be used by Boelter, a few miles from his home in Green Isle, in the farm country about an hour west of Minneapolis.

The authorities have also interviewed Boelter's wife and other family members, who were cooperative and were not in custody.

Notably, the FBI had issued a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

